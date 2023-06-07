Pro golf’s feud is over; Notah Begay III weighs in

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Notah Begay III didn’t see it live Tuesday morning. How could he? The Albuquerque native, four-time PGA Tour winner and Golf Channel analyst was busy making an appearance at a children’s hospital fundraiser on a First Nations reservation near Montreal.

And from there, Begay had to catch a flight to Madison, Wisconsin, via a connection through Detroit for a Steve Stricker-hosted event later this week. Sometime after the fundraiser and before the flight, he checked Twitter. He saw the news.

Begay, 50, checked his email to make sure it was real — “I actually thought, ‘is it April Fools Day?'” — and sure enough, an email from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was waiting for him.

That’s when the feeling hit.

“Shock,” Begay told the Journal, “is probably the most appropriate word.”

Around 8 a.m. MT Tuesday morning, CNBC’s David Faber broke the news live on the air. The PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour and PIF (Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) are planning for a “merger,” combining the business interests of two rival tours into what will likely be a for-profit LLC backed up by PIF investment.

The partnership ends golf’s most high-profile spat and the expensive, potentially damaging litigation that came with it. LIV defectors will be expected to return to the PGA Tour. Or LIV might not exist at all. A civil war fought across country clubs and social media is, by and large, over.

The partnership also ushers professional golf into uncharted new territory. After over a year of public, ardent resistance, Monahan cut the biggest deal in modern golf’s history. An organization that considers itself as player-owned, for all intents and purposes, didn’t move to clue the players in.

“The Tour’s always operated very well when it had a high degree of communication and transparency with its members,” Begay said. “That did not happen throughout this process.”

Begay admitted a lot of his shock came from the fact he was certain at the start players weren’t consulted beforehand. Reactions, coming throughout the day and after a meeting between Monahan and Tour players ahead of the Canadian Open, confirmed as much.

“(To) just out of the blue, come out and say you’re gonna (partner) with an organization that you adamantly stood against for the last couple of years, it’s just got the entire industry in a tailspin,” Begay added. “Talking to other pros, I’ve been talking to people in the media, I’ve been talking to media experts, everybody’s just sort of in complete disbelief.”

Disbelief gives way to different considerations. On one hand, Begay said this has to be good from a fan’s perspective — after all, it ensures all the best players are playing in the same place.

“Of course,” Begay said, “there’s a lot of our fans that are socially conscious that aren’t going to be happy about it.”

The PIF doesn’t have a majority controlling stake in this new run of the PGA Tour, but now there’s a seat at the table reserved for PIF director Yasir Al-Rumayyan as chairman of this new entity. Billions of dollars will come from that.

As will the exact same discussions that marred LIV, around a bigger, more recognizable entity. Is it conscionable to play on a tour — on any tour — essentially created to dispel Saudi Arabia’s glaring human rights record?

“I don’t like getting into trying to scrutinize an organization like LIV for its ties to the poor human rights records of its backers, because you can go to any major Fortune 100 company and you’re gonna find a high percentage of them that you would blue chip, American companies with American values that do a lot of business in Saudi Arabia,” Begay said. “It’s the reality of the world we live in — when it comes down to the almighty dollar, sometimes the moral high ground is too high to get up to.”

If there’s a sticking point with Begay, it lies with the players and by extension, loyalty unpaid. Any player with a modicum of recent or historical success on Tour got LIV interest. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered $800 million last summer to join LIV, according to Begay. Rory McIlroy’s offer wasn’t far behind.

Both refused, vocalizing their allegiance to the PGA Tour. “Many, many of the big name players that stayed — big name players — they were all offered (a) hundred million dollars-plus. They stayed — primarily because of Rory and Tiger,” Begay said.

He remembers talking with both and seeing the level of stress it put on them — never-ending phone calls, emails, meetings to chart an uncertain future. “They stuck their necks out for the Tour,” Begay said. They backed Jay. They backed what the Tour stood for in terms of legacy, its competitive structure and the history.

“For what it appears,” Begay said before a pause, “none of that mattered. They gotta feel like they got the rug pulled out from under them. Or when the music stopped, they didn’t have a chair.”

A year later, the future’s still uncertain. There’s no telling — be it from Begay, Monahan or McIlroy — how this all plays out from here.

“I honestly think it just came down to the resources that LIV has behind it,” Begay said. “They weren’t ever gonna go away. And I think the PGA Tour started to see that that was the case and well…

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.”