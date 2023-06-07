UNM women’s basketball adds Gonzaga to this season’s schedule

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team won’t make its usual bus ride to Las Cruces next season.

The Lobos will fly to Spokane, Washington instead.

UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga in a pre-conference matchup this season, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury confirmed Tuesday. It will be the opener of a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs set to visit the Pit in 2024-25.

A road game in Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center figures to be a tough assignment. The Zags finished 15-0 at home in 2022-23, their third unbeaten home record in four seasons.

Gonzaga went 28-5 last season and was ranked No. 16 at the end of the regular season before being upset by Portland in the West Coast Athletic Conference tournament final. The Bulldogs then lost to Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

Gonzaga has four starters and several other key contributors returning.

“Obviously very challenging,” Bradbury said of facing the Zags. “Historically a Top-25 program and they’ll be really good next year. It’ll be good for us to play in that environment, though, and good to get them back at our place, too.”

The date for UNM’s visit to Spokane has not been announced but contracts for the series have been signed, Bradbury said. UNM is still waiting for other contracts to be finalized before releasing its non-conference schedule, but some opponents have been previously announced.

The Lobos are scheduled to host Southern Utah, Nicholls and Texas A&M-Commerce on the back end of home-and-home series that started last season. UNM also will face Montana State and Georgia Tech at the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 23-24.

The Lobos’ annual two-game series against New Mexico State has been reduced to one, with that contest set to be played in Albuquerque. Bradbury said that opening in the schedule was filled by Gonzaga.

OPENING DAY: UNM held its first summer workout Tuesday with nine players in attendance.

Tuesday’s cast included senior Hulda Joaquim, juniors Aniyah Augmon, Viané Cumber and Nyah Wilson, sophomores Jaelyn Bates and Mackenzie Curtis and freshmen Natalia Chavez, Gianna McManaman and Paris Lauro.

As for the other five Lobos, Bradbury expects senior Charlotte Kohl to arrive in late June, followed by junior Nahawa Daria Berthe and freshman Hannah Robbins on July 1. Junior Paula Reus (Spain) and freshman Lara Langermann (Germany) are in Europe competing for their respective national teams. Their returns are TBD.

REHABBING: Three returning Lobos are recovering from surgical procedures and not yet able to fully practice. Augmon and Cumber underwent surgery to remove scar tissue on their knees. Augmon described it as “cleaning things up.”

Robbins underwent ankle surgery after having recurring issues last season.

Bradbury is uncertain when the players will be cleared for practice but anticipates all three will be fully recovered in plenty of time for the season.

FOURTEEN AND HOLDING: UNM has one scholarship open but is not currently recruiting anyone to fill it, Bradbury said. The team’s roster includes two seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen (two redshirts and three true freshmen).

“We could still add someone if the right situation arises,” Bradbury said, “but there’s no urgency to sign another player. We feel good about the group we have.”