 UNM women's basketball adds Gonzaga to this season's schedule - Albuquerque Journal

UNM women’s basketball adds Gonzaga to this season’s schedule

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico head coach Mike Bradbury, shown coaching the Lobo women at Air Force this past season, said his program has secured a home-and-home series with Gonzaga University. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team won’t make its usual bus ride to Las Cruces next season.

The Lobos will fly to Spokane, Washington instead.

UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga in a pre-conference matchup this season, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury confirmed Tuesday. It will be the opener of a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs set to visit the Pit in 2024-25.

A road game in Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center figures to be a tough assignment. The Zags finished 15-0 at home in 2022-23, their third unbeaten home record in four seasons.

Gonzaga went 28-5 last season and was ranked No. 16 at the end of the regular season before being upset by Portland in the West Coast Athletic Conference tournament final. The Bulldogs then lost to Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

Gonzaga has four starters and several other key contributors returning.

“Obviously very challenging,” Bradbury said of facing the Zags. “Historically a Top-25 program and they’ll be really good next year. It’ll be good for us to play in that environment, though, and good to get them back at our place, too.”

The date for UNM’s visit to Spokane has not been announced but contracts for the series have been signed, Bradbury said. UNM is still waiting for other contracts to be finalized before releasing its non-conference schedule, but some opponents have been previously announced.

The Lobos are scheduled to host Southern Utah, Nicholls and Texas A&M-Commerce on the back end of home-and-home series that started last season. UNM also will face Montana State and Georgia Tech at the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 23-24.

The Lobos’ annual two-game series against New Mexico State has been reduced to one, with that contest set to be played in Albuquerque. Bradbury said that opening in the schedule was filled by Gonzaga.

OPENING DAY: UNM held its first summer workout Tuesday with nine players in attendance.

Tuesday’s cast included senior Hulda Joaquim, juniors Aniyah Augmon, Viané Cumber and Nyah Wilson, sophomores Jaelyn Bates and Mackenzie Curtis and freshmen Natalia Chavez, Gianna McManaman and Paris Lauro.

As for the other five Lobos, Bradbury expects senior Charlotte Kohl to arrive in late June, followed by junior Nahawa Daria Berthe and freshman Hannah Robbins on July 1. Junior Paula Reus (Spain) and freshman Lara Langermann (Germany) are in Europe competing for their respective national teams. Their returns are TBD.

REHABBING: Three returning Lobos are recovering from surgical procedures and not yet able to fully practice. Augmon and Cumber underwent surgery to remove scar tissue on their knees. Augmon described it as “cleaning things up.”

Robbins underwent ankle surgery after having recurring issues last season.

Bradbury is uncertain when the players will be cleared for practice but anticipates all three will be fully recovered in plenty of time for the season.

FOURTEEN AND HOLDING: UNM has one scholarship open but is not currently recruiting anyone to fill it, Bradbury said. The team’s roster includes two seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen (two redshirts and three true freshmen).

“We could still add someone if the right situation arises,” Bradbury said, “but there’s no urgency to sign another player. We feel good about the group we have.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » UNM women’s basketball adds Gonzaga to this season’s schedule

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Track and field: Lobos send a dozen to NCAA ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twelve athletes from the New Mexico ... Twelve athletes from the New Mexico track and field team have made, in total, 15 qualifying marks for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field ...
2
UNM women's basketball adds Gonzaga to this season's schedule
ABQnews Seeker
UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga ... UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga in a pre-conference matchup this season in Spokane, Washington. It will be the opener of a home-and-home series ...
3
Pro golf's feud is over; Notah Begay III weighs ...
ABQnews Seeker
Begay, 50, checked his email to ... Begay, 50, checked his email to make sure it was real — "I actually thought, 'is it April Fools Day?'" — and sure enough, ...
4
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Colombia and Venezuela, ... Asylum-seekers, mostly from Colombia and Venezuela, had been picked up in El Paso, Texas, taken to New Mexico and then put on charter flights ...
5
Michael J. Sheehan legacy: Archbishop took over in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, who ... Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, who died earlier this week, took reins of Archdiocese of Santa Fe at crisis point and led for the ...
6
Nine in New Mexico and Texas accused of operating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Members of the ring allegedly picked ... Members of the ring allegedly picked up undocumented immigrants in Doña Ana County and El Paso County, Texas, and drove them north, often to ...
7
US House panel investigates ties between US Interior secretary, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Republican members of the U.S. House ... Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources are raising concerns about ties between Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and an Indigenous group ...
8
Albuquerque city bus gets Pride wrap
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQ RIDE Pride bus wrap will be ... The ABQ RIDE Pride bus wrap will be displayed throughout June.
9
Photos: Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, 1939-2023
ABQnews Seeker
Michael J. Sheehan presided over the ... Michael J. Sheehan presided over the Santa Fe Archdiocese for 22 years, from 1993 to 2015. Sheehan died June 3, 2023 at age 83. ...