Track and field: Lobos send a dozen to NCAA Championship meet

AUSTIN, Texas — Twelve athletes from the New Mexico track and field team have made, in total, 15 qualifying marks for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which get underway Wednesday and continue through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The 15 qualifying marks tied for the most in a single-season in program history, when the 1965 New Mexico men’s track and field team also achieved that feat.

Live results this week can be found at NCAA.com.

UNM athletes’ schedule:

WEDNESDAY: Awet Yohannes, men’s steeplechase heat 2, 6:02 p.m.; Jake Burkey and Lokesh Sathyanathan, men’s long jump final, 7 p.m.; Jovahn Williamson, men’s 400 meters heat 1, 7 p.m.; Williamson, Victor Akhalu, Jevon O’Bryant, Brodie Young, men’s 4×400 heat 3, 8:48 p.m.

THURSDAY: Abigail Goldstein, women’s 1,500 meters heat 1, 6:46 p.m.; Maisie Grice and Elise Thorner,women’s steeplechase semifinal, 7:02 p.m.; Gracelyn Larkin and Amelia Mazza-Downie, women’s 10,000 final, 9:08 p.m.

FRIDAY: Pending qualification from Wednesday, Yohannes in the steeplechase final at 7:24 p.m.; Williamson in the men’s 400 at 8:02 p.m., and the 4×400 relay team at 9:21 p.m.

SATURDAY: Pending qualification from Thursday, Goldstein in the women’s 1,500 final, 7:12 p.m. and Grice and/or Thorner in the women’s steeplechase final, 7:24 p.m.. Also in the women’s 5,000-meter final, Larkin and Mazza-Downie.

ATHLETES TO WATCH: Goldstein broke her own school record and set a PR twice at the NCAA Preliminary Championships, topping out with a time of 4 minutes, 10.32 seconds that was 10 seconds quicker than when she ran here at the U.S. Indoors in February. … Thorner was fifth in the steeplechase at the 2022 meet, and her time of 9:39.39 minutes on April 14 in California was the NCAA’s best for most of the outdoor season. … Mazza-Downie broke Weini Kelati’s school record in the 10,000 on April 14 at 32:07.62. … Larkin vies for her second first-team All-America performance in the 5,000.

Wednesday

NCAA Championships, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2