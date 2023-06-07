Isotopes manager Lopez can toast to a career milestone

Albuquerque Isotopes coach Pedro Lopez, shown during a preseason media gathering, has eclipsed both the 1,000 career win and loss marks in recent days. (Jon Austria/Journal) Members of the Niños and Teeños perform with castanets during Mariachis Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) National Institute of Flamenco dance member Mia Gibbs performs during Mariachis Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Members of the Las Vegas Mariachi de Cardenal perform in the concourse before Isotopes game against Sugar Land Mariachis Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Sarah Carrizalea, center, and Isotopes Park staff remove the tarp after a rain delay before Mariachis Night game between against Sugar Land at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Isotopes employees work to remove the tarp from the field following a rain delay at Issotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Isotopes fan wave the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico flag before the game against Sugar Land during Mariachis Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez is recognized for his 1,00th career win by general manager John Traub and Director of Community Relations Michelle Montoya before Tuesday night's game. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Sugar Land’s Pedro Leon rounds third base after hitting a 2-run home run. (Jon Austria/Journal) Isotope Conner Kiaser dives at home plate after hitting an inside the park home run against Sugar Land during Mariachis Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 11 Next

Jordan Pacheco knew it was going to be a special moment.

The Albuquerque native in his second season as hitting coach for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes knew the team’s manager — Pedro Lopez —was quickly approaching career managerial victory No. 1,000.

So Pacheco bought a $200 bottle of bourbon and planned to surprise the Isotopes’ first-year skipper and the rest of the coaching staff with the bottle to celebrate when the milestone was reached.

Win No. 999 for Lopez came in a 5-2 home triumph over Round Rock on May 25.

The team then lost seven games in a row over the next nine days.

By loss No. 7 — 4-1 in Salt Lake City, on Saturday — Lopez was, admittedly, in a bad mood.

“I still hate the losses,” Lopez, 53, said before Tuesday’s series home opener vs. Sugar Land, won by his team 11-7.

So, Pacheco called an audible, grabbed a few cups and brought the bottle to where the coaching staff was gathered after Saturday’s loss.

“Jordan said he got me something to drink and it was supposed to be for us to celebrate,” Lopez, in his 19th season as a manager at various pro levels, said. “But he opened it the day before, because we kept waiting (so long). … Actually, it did change the luck.”

Sunday, the Isotopes beat up on the Bees 7-1, avoiding the series sweep and — at long last — giving Lopez the milestone win.

“Having to sit for a whole week, it was painful,” Lopez admitted. “But, we got there, thank, God. And now it’s just time to move forward. … It’ll be kind of cool to get 1,001 tonight. That’d be awesome.”

It wasn’t a seven-day delay, but Tuesday’s game did start after a one-hour, 34-minute rain delay, the longest of the season.

Lopez is a quintessential baseball lifer from Puerto Rico who had 12 seasons as a manager in the New York Mets system and has also managed in Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Dominican Republic. He was given as a gift a base from Isotopes Park painted, decorated and framed with a 1,000 on it and presented to him in a pregame ceremony Tuesday by Isotopes general manager John Traub.

“It reminds me that I’m old,” Lopez joked. He said he had no idea he was close to 1,000 wins until a few days before win No. 999 game in late May. “It feels good. My daughters and my wife were more pumped than I was. … (But I’m) grateful to the Rockies. They gave me the opportunity to be doing this, and to be doing it here in Albuquerque, I think, is pretty awesome.”

Of course they’re not all wins.

Lopez entered this season with an 18-season record of 977-973. Before Tuesday,, the Isotopes were 23-34, and Lopez’s career record stood at 1,000-1,007.

While win No. 1,000 came Saturday, loss No. 1,000 came May 25 against Round Rock in the Isotopes’ previous home series.

The next night the Isotopes won for Lopez’s 999th win before the seven-game skid. He likewise was unaware until a reporter told him Tuesday that he also has hit the 1,000-loss mark.

“Well these guys gotta step it up,” he said, flashing a big smile as he sat in the dugout before the Isotopes’ batting practice with several players nearby.

“Hopefully the Lord gives me more years to come to keep on doing this. I love teaching the game and I love being around these guys. It’s a special group.”

UMPIRE NOTE: Tuesday’s home plate umpire, Jen Pawol, was the first female umpire at Isotopes Park, which opened in 2003.

There have been female umpires at the Triple A level in the past, including some who worked in the Pacific Coast League prior to the Isotopes’ debut in town. The team was unsure if any worked games in Albuquerque for Dukes games prior to the Isotopes era.

Tuesday’s game used the Automated Ball/Strike System (ABS), which means tracking technology determines the pitch’s location and makes the call that the home-plate umpire relays.

RAIN NOTE: First pitch on Tuesday night was at 8:09 p.m. The 94-minute delay was the 11th-longest in Isotopes Park history. Fans had come out for the Mariachis Night game and special “Taco Takeover” promotion . Dance groups and mariachi bands played around the concourse during the delay.

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m.,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Misael Tamarez (0-1, 5.75) vs. Isotopes RHP Luis Cessa (0-0, 9.82)

TUESDAY: The Isotopes rallied from a five-run deficit for an 11-7, series-opening win over the visiting Salt Lake Bees. SS Connor Kaiser had an inside-the-park home run and one of three Isotopes triples in a four-run sixth inning. After a seven-game losing streak, the Isotopes have now won two in a row. An announced Isotopes Park crowd of 6,947 had to wait out a one-hour, 34-minute rain delay before the first pitch, which was thrown at 8:09 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS: There were several on Tuesday: Albuquerque added RHP Nick Mears from the parent Colorado Rockies, free agent RHP Chance Adams and C Brian Serven from the injured list. C Jose Cordova, RHP Phillips Valdez and LHP PJ Poulin were dropped.

(Box score here, Pacific Coast League standings here)