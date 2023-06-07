 Waters continue to swell as flooded southern Ukraine copes with day after dam breach - Albuquerque Journal

Waters continue to swell as flooded southern Ukraine copes with day after dam breach

By Vasilisa Stepanenko / Associated Press

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of southern Ukraine braced for a second day of swelling floodwaters on Wednesday as authorities warned that a Dnieper River dam breach would continue to unleash pent-up waters from a giant reservoir.

Officials said waters were expected to rise further following Tuesday’s dramatic rupture of the Kakhovka dam about 70 kilometers (44 miles) to the east of the city of Kherson, but were slowing.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and adjoining hydroelectric power station, which sits in an area Moscow has controlled for more than a year. Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area, where the river separates the two sides.

Residents sloshed through knee-deep waters in their inundated homes as videos posted on social media showed rescue workers carrying people to safety and an aerial video of waters filling the streets of Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovska on the eastern side of the river.

In Ukrainian-controlled areas on the western side, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military administration, said in a video that water levels were expected to rise by another meter (about 3 feet) over the next 20 hours.

“The intensity of floods is slightly decreasing; however, due to the significant destruction of the dam, the water will keep coming,” he said.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense, which has regularly issued updates about the war, said the Kakhovka reservoir was at “record high” water levels before the breach. While the dam wasn’t entirely washed away, the ministry warned that its structure “is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding.”

Together with the power station, the dam helps provide electricity, irrigation and drinking water to a wide swath of southern Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Government and U.N. officials have warned of a human and ecological disaster whose repercussions will take days to assess and far longer to recover from.

The dam break, which both sides long feared, added a new dimension to Russia’s war, now in its 16th month. Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counteroffensive in patches along more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of front line in the east and south.

___

Associates Press reporter Illia Novikov in Kyiv contributed to this report.

Home » AP Feeds » Waters continue to swell as flooded southern Ukraine copes with day after dam breach

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Waters continue to swell as flooded southern Ukraine copes ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Residents of ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Residents of southern Ukraine braced for a second day of swelling floodwaters on Wednesday as authorities warned that a Dnieper ...
2
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides ...
3
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate in what may ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to end a battlefield stalemate and punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast ...
4
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory ...
AP Feeds
OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) -- Watching ... OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) -- Watching imagery from a drone camera overhead, Ukrainian battalion commander Oleg Shiryaev warned his men in nearby trenches that ...
5
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in 'Potemkin ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- U.S. Secretary ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the United States and its allies should not support a cease-fire ...
6
Latest Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched a pre-dawn missile barrage on Ukraine's capital Thursday, killing 3 people including a 9-year-old and her mother, officials ...
7
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A rare drone attack jolted Moscow early Tuesday, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck ...
8
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The attacks come at night, when most in Kyiv are sound asleep. The sirens wail across the Ukrainian capital, rousing ...
9
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv ...