Albuquerque police looking for car involved in Downtown homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a car believed to have been involved in a homicide in Downtown late last month.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said detectives are looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe on the trunk and no license plate.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the death of Carlos Amezaga-Rodriguez, 37. Amezaga-Rodriguez was found by APD officers on May 29 in the 700 block of Central NW with several gunshot wounds.

Amezaga-Rodriguez later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP.