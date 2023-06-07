 Albuquerque police looking for car involved in Downtown homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police looking for car involved in Downtown homicide

By Gillian Barkhurst / Journal Staff Writer

A Dodge Charger believed to have been involved in a homicide in Downtown Albuquerque. (Albuquerque police)

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a car believed to have been involved in a homicide in Downtown late last month.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said detectives are looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe on the trunk and no license plate.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the death of Carlos Amezaga-Rodriguez, 37. Amezaga-Rodriguez was found by APD officers on May 29 in the 700 block of Central NW with several gunshot wounds.

Amezaga-Rodriguez later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque police looking for car involved in Downtown homicide

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque police looking for car involved in Downtown homicide
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is asking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a car believed to have been involved in a homicide in Downtown late ...
2
The stage is set: ‘La Traviata’ to kick off ...
ABQnews Seeker
New productions of 'Don Giovanni,' 'La ... New productions of 'Don Giovanni,' 'La Traviata' and 'Der Rosenkavalier,' and a revival of 'The Elixir of Love,' cap a 2024 Santa Fe Opera ...
3
Job Talk: 'I'm done': Finding a new career without ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I no ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I no longer want to be a nurse. I tried to stick it out after the pandemic, but I'm done.
4
Isotopes manager Lopez can toast to a career milestone
ABQnews Seeker
Veteran manager gets 1,000th career victory ... Veteran manager gets 1,000th career victory with the Isotopes on Sunday, days after getting loss 1,000 as well.
5
Photos: Isotopes take on Sugar Land during Mariachis Night ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
Track and field: Lobos send a dozen to NCAA ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twelve athletes from the New Mexico ... Twelve athletes from the New Mexico track and field team have made, in total, 15 qualifying marks for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field ...
7
UNM women's basketball adds Gonzaga to this season's schedule
ABQnews Seeker
UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga ... UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga in a pre-conference matchup this season in Spokane, Washington. It will be the opener of a home-and-home series ...
8
Pro golf's feud is over; Notah Begay III weighs ...
ABQnews Seeker
Begay, 50, checked his email to ... Begay, 50, checked his email to make sure it was real — "I actually thought, 'is it April Fools Day?'" — and sure enough, ...
9
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Colombia and Venezuela, ... Asylum-seekers, mostly from Colombia and Venezuela, had been picked up in El Paso, Texas, taken to New Mexico and then put on charter flights ...