Documentary looks at the crucial role libraries play in rural NM

Libraries.

Each space is a repository for education and a treasure trove of information.

This is why Dr. Ben Daitz and Mary Lance wanted to highlight libraries around New Mexico – specifically rural New Mexico.

The two filmmakers traveled across the state with stops in Abiquiú, Dixon, El Rito, Jemez Pueblo, Datil, Glenwood, Magdalena and Vallecitos.

Over a year of working on it, “Library Stories: Books on the Backroads” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on New Mexico PBS.

“It was a fairly quick project,” Daitz says. “While we were traveling and getting to learn the stories, we became more enthusiastic.”

Daitz and Lance say rural libraries are so much more than just books.

They offer free internet access in areas that have no service. They provide GED, STEM, coding, tutoring and after-school programs.

“Rural libraries host community events and meetings, help folks with computer access for jobs, health insurance, voter registration and citizenship applications, and to arrange medical appointments during the pandemic,” Lance says. “They have seed banks, genealogical records, and they even sponsor archaeological digs.”

Daitz says rural New Mexicans know exactly where their libraries are.

They are educational and social centers – the fabric of their communities, and of our democracy – and they have wonderful stories to tell, he says.

While traveling the filmmakers came across the village of Vallecitos, where livelihoods logging the surrounding forest ended many years ago.

The 2020 census counted 238 people living in and around this community, nestled in a picturesque cottonwood glen, but whose eroding adobe walls mirror the economic hardship.

In Vallecitos, the library is in the old general store, a rambling adobe full of books, DVDs and computer terminals, lovingly restored by the community.

“There is a telephone on a bench under the front portal, a land line, available to all in this community with poor to no cellular service,” Lance says. “During the pandemic, the library phone was essential equipment, and the librarian and volunteers provided transportation to clinics, hospitals and shopping, and tutoring for kids whose schools, 20 miles away over mountain roads, were closed.”

Also highlighted in the documentary is Lynn Neidermayer, the librarian in Glenwood in southwestern New Mexico.

The pair says Neidermayer took them on her “home visits” – bringing books and movies to folks who can’t make it to the library in this rural ranching community.

“And then she hosted a book group, conservatives and liberals who leave their politics at home to talk about literature; welcomed a family of four incredibly bright, home-schooled kids whose mom drives them from Reserve, a mountain road hour’s north, to get enough good books for a month,” the couple says.

Daitz and Lance found plenty of interesting stories along the way. Some of them include:

• A library in an old Santa Fe railroad station that teaches kids computer code.

• A library in the Jemez Pueblo with an immersion class for kids in the Towa language.

• A library where a book club brings conservatives and liberals together.

• A library with a telephone on the front porch in a village with few phones and no cell service.

• A library in a pueblo that explores the DNA ancestry of its people.

• A library that won the National Medal for rural libraries.

• A library in a Forest Service cabin in the middle of nowhere.

“There are certain villages where there are no gross receipts tax,” Lance says. “They really need more funding than they are getting because they do so many things.”

Daitz says many of the rural libraries are 501(c)(3) and nonprofits so they can’t get capital improvement funds.

“Many of the people that run the libraries are volunteers,” Daitz says. “They are doing so much good and the libraries are a hub for the community.”

ON TV

“Library Stories: Books on the Backroads” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on New Mexico PBS.