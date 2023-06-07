Pridefest, Pride Parade and more on tap for this weekend

Albuquerque celebrated its first Pride in 1976.

Though in 1975, there was an attempt to put on an event, but it didn’t come to fruition.

PJ Sedillo, led ABQ Pride for 21 years and has seen the event grow to a wonderful community event under its current leadership.

This weekend’s events kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Balloon Fiesta Park for Prefest. This is a soft opening of Pridefest with entertainment, an open mic, food trucks and a balloon glow. The event is free.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in Nob Hill will be the Pride Parade.

The parade celebrates the historic march in Nob Hill in 1976. The parade will travel east on Central Avenue up to San Mateo Boulevard. Judges will set up at Hiland Theater.

Sedillo will emcee the Pride Parade alongside Byron Morton and Sasha Lenninger from KOAT.

“The parade doesn’t enter into the fairgrounds as it has done in previous years,” Sedillo says. “This year Pridefest is taking place at Balloon Fiesta Park.”

Later in the day, Pridefest will take place from 3-9 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The event will include a VIP tent, a kids zone and two stages of live entertainment, as well as a beer garden, exhibitors and art show.

Tickets for this event are at abqpride.com.