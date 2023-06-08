 Local actress lands part in New Mexico-filmed Cheetos movie - Albuquerque Journal

Local actress lands part in New Mexico-filmed Cheetos movie

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Martinez-Cunningham
Albuquerque-based actor Lora Martinez-Cunningham snagged a role in the film, “Flamin’ Hot.” (Courtesy of Lora Martinez-Cunningham)

Lora Martinez-Cunningham dreamt of having a career in the film industry.

For the better part of two decades, Martinez-Cunningham remains a staple within the industry.

The icing on the cake for the New Mexico native, who grew up in the South Valley, is that she is able to be part of the industry while living in her home state.

“My family and my roots are here,” she says. “To be able to grow and create in the place where you grew up is a dream come true. I gotta tell you, to this day, when I see an email from my agent, I get butterflies. It’s another opportunity to act, and when and if I book it, that’s where it feels like cloud nine again.”

Martinez-Cunningham is gearing up for another project to be in the spotlight.

On Friday, June 9, the feature film, “Flamin’ Hot,” is set to stream on both Hulu and Disney+. The film was filmed entirely in New Mexico and has been receiving accolades after its debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

“Flamin’ Hot” tells the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into an iconic snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Martinez-Cunningham landed the role of Patti, the secretary for Frito-Lay headquarters.

The journey to get the role had its share of bumps.

Martinez-Cunningham recalls getting the audition through Eco Cast – an online platform.

On the day of the audition, her WiFi network was spotty and couldn’t hear the casting director or the reader.

“I was doing my best to continue the scene,” she says. “I was struggling on the inside to hear them.”

When it was done, she asked if she could get back on and begged for another shot.

“I got put back into the queue and waited for another hour and 45 minutes,” she says. “It went smoothly and the casting director worked with me. They want the best for us and I was grateful. It’s one of the stories I wanted to be part of, which is why I pushed for a second chance.”

Martinez-Cunningham’s journey in film is full of ups and downs. For every role she’s booked, there’s been dozens of roles she’s been passed over.

Her first film was 1995’s “Homage,” which was produced by Mark Medoff and directed by Ross Marks.

“Mark was a mentor to me and he meant a lot to me,” she says. “I felt so lucky to know him.”

At the time of getting the role, Martinez-Cunningham was studying accounting and finance.

“I switched to all theater classes and directing for theater,” she says. “I asked Mark what to do and I ended up going to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.”

After living in Los Angeles for 15 years, she made the move to come back home to New Mexico.

Since then, she’s booked many roles in New Mexico-based features and TV series – her résumé boasts more than 70 credits to date.

Her love for her craft has only grown over the years.

“When I’m on set, or leaving it, I still have to pinch myself because I can’t believe that I get to have so much fun and call it work,” she says. “I know the odds and how the stars have to align in order to book a job. With each one, I value it with my whole heart. I give each role all I got because I know roles are hard to come by.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Streaming now
Catch New Mexico native Lora Martinez-Cunningham in “Flamin’ Hot,” which begins to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, June 9.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Local actress lands part in New Mexico-filmed Cheetos movie

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Officials: Devastating 2021 Colorado blaze caused by smoldering fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- Embers from a ... DENVER (AP) -- Embers from a smoldering scrap wood fire outside a home days earlier and a sparking power line caused a Colorado wildfire ...
2
Corrugated sheets, digital printing manufacturer to expand presence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has ... Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has operations in Santa Teresa, says it has signed a lease to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its ...
3
US agency says rare flowering plant found only in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A rare flowering plant found only ... A rare flowering plant found only in one spot in southern New Mexico should be granted federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ...
4
'Aladdin' cast takes on iconic roles with ease at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sometimes, you only need one wish. ... Sometimes, you only need one wish. As the national tour of Disney's 'Aladdin,' took the stage at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday for its seven-performance ...
5
Blake's still serving up the food that makes it ...
ABQnews Seeker
The late Blake Chanslor launched his ... The late Blake Chanslor launched his eponymous restaurant way back in 1952.
6
Filmed in ABQ, 'Flamin' Hot' tells the story of ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Flamin' Hot" begins streaming Friday, June ... "Flamin' Hot" begins streaming Friday, June 9, on Hulu and Disney+.
7
Local actress lands part in New Mexico-filmed Cheetos movie
ABQnews Seeker
On June 9, "Flamin' Hot," starring ... On June 9, "Flamin' Hot," starring New Mexico native Lora Martinez-Cunningham, is set to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.
8
Country duo LOCASH making stop at Isleta with Kane ...
ABQnews Seeker
LOCASH recently released the single, "Three ... LOCASH recently released the single, "Three Favorite Colors" which has already become a hit at its concerts.
9
Pitino is high on UNM newcomers as Lobos start ...
ABQnews Seeker
A wide variety of updates on ... A wide variety of updates on Lobo hoops as UNM players start summer workouts, including Pitino's thoughts on rivalry scheduling and much more.