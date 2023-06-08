Blake’s still serving up the food that makes it a local legend

It’s been quite an opening month in Albuquerque for Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain. Local media reports tell of long lines of cars stretching out onto San Mateo Boulevard and 45-minute waits for food.

The launch of a second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard is imminent.

It’s a promising start, but Raising Cane’s still has a long way to go, at least in New Mexico, to catch Blake’s Lotaburger.

The late Blake Chanslor launched his eponymous restaurant way back in 1952. From a single burger stand at Southern Avenue and San Mateo Boulevard in the southeast part of town, Chanslor grew Lotaburger to more than 70 locations before he sold the company in 2003. Today, Blake’s can be found throughout New Mexico, and in Arizona and Texas.

Recent years have seen the burger chain undergoing a makeover. At several locations in the city, the blockish, white-stucco façades and red-tile roofs have been swapped out for stone veneers and sweeping red arcs of metal over the entrances.

Inside those same locations, the red-and-white ’50s diner color scheme has been replaced with earth tones and a touch of industrial chic. Sleek light fixtures hang over long communal tables with metal chairs. Except for the sizzle of burgers on the grill, you might think you’re in a Starbucks.

Fortunately, for long-time devotees of the place, the changes are mostly cosmetic: the menu, featuring burgers, chili, breakfast burritos and chicken sandwiches, remains much the same.

One recent morning at the location on the west side of Juan Tabo Boulevard near Indian School Road – one of several to get a redesign – found steady business at the drive-thru window. The dining room, in contrast, was empty and quiet except for the scrape and clatter of spatulas on the grill in the back. One person gravitated between delivering bags of food to drive-thru customers and taking orders at the counter.

The all-day breakfast menu consists almost entirely of burritos. There are seven, ranging in price from $4.49 to $6.29, with the calorie count helpfully listed next to each one. As with most things at Blake’s, the burritos are generally a dollar or two more than comparable items at nearby competitors like Golden Pride.

Wrapped in a thin flour tortilla, the #1 Bacon Burrito ($5.79) held a couple of pieces of bacon laid over a wedge of scrambled eggs, melted cheese and a pile of hash brown potatoes. The green chile sauce cut the rest of the ingredients with smoke and a slight sting of heat. The hash browns would have benefitted from more browning on the grill.

The #6 ($6.29), perhaps the heartiest of all the burritos, was bulked up with carne adovada in red chile sauce. It was thicker than the bacon burrito and had good heat and flavor, but the carne was minced to shreds. There were no chunks of meat in it at all.

A towering cup of iced coffee was good and strong and a reasonable value at $2.99. I had the Classic, served with milk but no sweeteners. There are versions flavored with vanilla, mocha or caramel.

Besides burritos, the breakfast menu offers oatmeal ($3.49) and a breakfast sandwich ($6.29) served on a toasted bun.

The weekend lunch scene presented a dramatic contrast to the weekday breakfast state of affairs, with almost no drive-thru business but plenty of people in the dining room.

The centerpiece of the lunch/dinner menu is undoubtedly the New Mexico Style Burger ($8.29), Blake’s version of the green chile cheeseburger. Calling it a “version” may be unfair, as some claim Blake’s was the originator of the form. We’ll never know for sure, but the Blake’s burger has won numerous awards. It’s made up of two Angus beef patties, melted cheese and Hatch green chile. The two thin patties on my burger were cooked through but still juicy, and the juice from them mingled with what looked like ketchup and mayo for a very tasty, messy affair, augmented with subtle heat from the chile. An outstanding burger that I would certainly place among the best in the city, except that the bottom bun on mine was quite cold.

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, one of the more recent additions to the menu, is $11.59 as a meal option with fries and a large drink. The fresh bun held a couple of crispy coated chicken tenders, pickles and a mix of ranch dressing and buffalo sauce that dripped out of the sides. The buffalo sauce gave it a noticeable but certainly not intolerable amount of heat. Despite all the sauce, the chicken coating stayed crisp, and the white meat chicken was moist. The fries, served in a cup, were inconsistent: some crispy, some limp; some reddened with spices, some pale.

Despite its name, the Chili Bowl ($4.99) was served in a cup with the optional toppings of chopped onions and cheese. It was excellent, the shredded cheese melting into a rusty red, slightly zingy sauce chock-full of ground beef and beans, the onions adding some crunch.

Service for both breakfast and lunch was efficient. You give your name when you order, and the server calls you when the food is ready. Mine came out in five-to-10 minutes.

Gluten-free options are limited at Blake’s and cross-contamination is always a risk.

On the surface, Blake’s has changed, but it still serves up the same food that made it a local legend. There may be some inconsistencies in the preparation, but at least you won’t have to wait 45 minutes for your food.