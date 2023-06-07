‘Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret’ being staged throughout June

Jesús Muñoz is living a dream.

Not only is the Albuquerque-based flamenco dancer pushing his career forward – he’s also cultivating the next generation of dancers with Flamenco Works.

Flamenco Works opened in Downtown Albuquerque on Central Avenue, near the KiMo Theatre, after years of being housed in Barelas.

Despite the move, Muñoz and company are turning the page on a new chapter in the space located at 506 Central Ave. SW.

It all begins with “Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret,” which is being staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The performances repeat through the month of June.

“It’s a dream space,” Muñoz says. “We’ve transformed it to be a home in the Downtown area. There’s beauty and art within this 100-year-old building.”

Muñoz says throughout the past year, Flamenco Works has worked tirelessly to restore this vacant storefront into 4,200 square feet of dance studios and a small performance venue.

He says there is no other space like it in Albuquerque – lined with brick walls and high ceilings the space breathes history, art and community.

“We have to nourish a revolution of joy and community vitality,” says Laurie Tarbell, donor of the building. “We have to say yes to more, way more kids stomping and clapping, with their chins up and their hearts beaming. We want to see this kind of vibrant, resilient energy happening Downtown, and we’re so grateful to Flamenco Works for stepping up to make such wholesome beauty happen.”

Muñoz says the series is new and features new choreography and some new dancers.

“Our goal is to push past what may seem possible to create extraordinary performances, classes and events,” Muñoz says. “We are always working to bring the highest quality of art to our community and have it be accessible for all. Revitalizing this building into dance studios and a performance venue has been the product of much labor and dedication. It is a dream to now be open and presenting live performances all throughout June.”

He will be joined by dancers Mariana Gatto Duran, Amalyah Leader and Natalia Prieto.

Chayito Champion is providing cante, meanwhile Mathias Rodríguez, Oscar Gamboa and Asher Barreras round out the backing musicians, while El Meech is on palmas.

“One of my dancers has been training with me for six years. She started when she was five,” he says. “There will be about 10 pieces in the show.”