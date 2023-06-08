 Country duo LOCASH making stop at Isleta with Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett - Albuquerque Journal

Country duo LOCASH making stop at Isleta with Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Country duo LOCASH’s latest single is “Three Favorite Colors.” The duo is opening for Kane Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.” (Courtesy of Sweettalk PR)

Preston Brust can’t wait for his trip back to Albuquerque as part of Kane Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.”

“I’m in need of some of the green chile,” he says confidently. “Our first show in Albuquerque, somebody went over to their freezer and pulled out some frozen green chile. We threw it on the food and I’ve been hooked ever since. The tour stop can’t come soon enough.”

Brust is one-half of the country duo, LOCASH. Chris Lucas makes up the other half of the award-winning duo.

He won’t have to wait too much longer as the tour makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Sunday, June 11.

LOCASH recently released the single, “Three Favorite Colors,” which has already become a hit at its concerts.

Brust says the song is a feel-good track to try and patch the division in the world today.

It was written during a tour stop in Pensacola, Florida, when Brust, Lucas, Drew Baldridge and Nate Kenyon got together and put pen to paper.

“Instead of having one favorite color, we have three,” Brust says. “We wrote the song that afternoon and the show started in Pensacola. We decided to perform the song that night and we were reading the lyrics off our phones. We knew we had something special and we hurried home and recorded song.”

With the song becoming an anthem at its shows, Brust is reminded of the power of music.

“It’s been so cool to watch everybody come together,” he says. “When you watch people just enjoying their time at the Kane Brown tour. It’s really special to be able to be part of this coming together.”

Since the duo’s inception over a decade ago, Brust and Lucas have done music their own way.

Both are singers and songwriters – and share the responsibility of both evenly.

“It is tough for us because we both sing lead,” Brust says. “We don’t want the show to just lean one direction. We feel like we share singing duties and it’s been amazing for us to grow that way.”

LOCASH also finds time to give back to the community during its down time.

The duo is often headlining shows for the United Service Organizations (USO) by performing at bases all over the world.

“We support the military and this is a way for us to give back,” Brust says. “The USO tours help bring a little bit of home to the soldiers. We take time to meet and talk with them there. During these shows, we try to remind the troops that they are the heroes and we celebrate them.”

Brust says the show is also a homecoming for touring member Zach Fowler.

Fowler has performed with the band for years. He is a graduate of La Cueva High School and University of New Mexico.

“Zach is a solid member of the team,” Brust says.

Kane Brown’s ‘Drunk or Dreaming Tour’
With Gabby Barrett, LOCASH

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $71, plus fees, at livenation.com

