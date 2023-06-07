Homegrown Albuquerque company Karoo Health launches digital platform for heart care

Albuquerque-based startup Karoo Health will deploy a new digital platform this summer for real-time management of cardiovascular health care, backed by $3.4 million in fresh venture investment, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The company, which formed in 2021, has fully built out its digital system and has already lined up nearly 100 cardiovascular health care providers to begin using the Karoo platform to manage comprehensive, coordinated support services for patients with heart disease, said company co-founder and CEO Ian Koons.

“We’re launching in New Mexico and Arizona this summer,” Koons told the Journal. “We’ve partnered with up to 100 providers, including 75 cardiologists, for the first launch of our system. We’ll go live with our first patient later this month.”

The system will connect all health care providers involved in a patient’s care into an integrated platform to update and share all information with one another and coordinate timely intervention and consultation for patients through text-based communications, Koons said.

“The system pulls everyone together through integrated technology to align care teams and patients across the health care system,” Koons said. “… It’s a hybrid delivery model to provide wrap-around services for patients.”

That includes customized care plans for patients under the direction of cardiologists with direct, ongoing guidance for individuals through a virtual care team that includes a health care coach and other specialists such as nutritionists and nurse practioners.

The company raised just over $1 million last year from two private equity firms, Panoramic Ventures and FirstMile Ventures, to fully build out its system and begin reaching out to health care providers. And, on Wednesday, it closed on a new, $3.4 million round of seed capital led by Illinois-based First Trust Capital Partners LLC that will help finance this summer’s commercial launch.

“Karoo’s innovative and comprehensive approach to cardiology value-based care has positioned the company to lead the market,” said First Trust Managing Director John Phillips in a statement. “Guided by a world-class leadership team, Karoo offers the solutions to be a pioneer in a major paradigm shift for cardiac health care delivery networks.”

Karoo’s management team, made up of health care industry veterans, aims to augment cardiovascular care through use of technology and wrap-around patient support, said company co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Ben Selzer.

“(This) seed investment will fund our patient go-live this summer and help accelerate the provision of value-based initiatives that are so desperately needed in the cardiac vertical,” Selzer said in a statement.

The lack of real-time, comprehensive cardiovascular support services inspired Selzer and Koons to launch Karoo, especially after Koon’s best friend died from a heart attack at 29.

“Cardiovascular care is often so disjointed and unsupported … and outcomes around the nation have been getting worse, not better,” Koons said. “I wanted technology to prevent such outcomes.”

In traditional health care delivery models, it can often take six weeks or more for patients with heart disease to see a cardiologist, who will then prescribe medication and initial care instructions for patients, Koons said.

“Patients often walk out frustrated with nobody there to guide them through their disease,” Koons said. “Through the system we created, the virtual care team will check up on you, support you, and talk you through your journey.”

The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, but as an early-stage startup, it doesn’t yet have a corporate office. It will scale up here over time, potentially creating 200 or more jobs over the next three to five years, Koons said.

“This is a homegrown Albuquerque company that can create significant employment opportunities for the state through an innovate system to attack one of the biggest health crisis in America – cardiovascular disease,” Koons said.