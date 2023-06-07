Former Ruidoso officer convicted of soliciting a minor

A former Ruidoso police officer Wednesday was convicted of two felonies after requesting sexual pictures and videos from a federal agent posing as a minor.

Daniel Balding, 39, was convicted on May 31 of child solicitation by electronic communication device and attempted sexual exploitation of children by recording, according to court records.

Balding, who was still employed at the Ruidoso Police Department at the time, believed he was having a text conversation with a 15-year-old girl on the anonymous messaging app Whisper. But that minor was actually an undercover agent from the Department of Homeland Security.

Balding then propositioned the minor for sex, requested sexual imagery and sent photos of himself wearing his officer’s uniform while posed in his squad car. Balding faces up to three years in prison.