Boxing: Olayo-Munoz loses in final

Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz, many times a national amateur boxing champion, on Wednesday was denied yet another title by Californian Brianna Martinez.

In Lubbock, Texas, Martinez defeated Olayo-Munoz by split (4-1) decision in the female Junior Division 101-pound title bout at USA Boxing’s Junior Olympics and Summer Festival.

Four of the five judges scored the bout 30-27 for Martinez, awarding all three rounds to the California boxer. One judge had it 29-28 for Olayo-Munoz, as did the Journal, scoring the bout remotely from streaming offered at teamusa.org.

According to USA Boxing, Olayo-Munoz is now 37-5. Martinez, of Lincoln, California, is 22-4.