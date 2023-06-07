Summerfest, Mustangs, movies and more: 7 events for this weekend

In 1964, the Ford Motor Company began production of its Mustang and an American icon was born.

If you’re a fan of this classic car, there will be a herd of them at Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend.

If not, you won’t have to pony up much dough for one of these other events.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com

Wild horses can’t keep them away

The Rio Grande Mustang Club is hosting “Mustang Enchantment,” the Mustang Club of America National Show. From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, eventgoers can check out 200 Mustangs from 29 states at Balloon Fiesta Park, 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. Parking for the free event is in the south lot of the park.

Creating a refuge

Take a tour of the Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque’s Certified Wildlife Habitat Demonstration Garden from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Docent Michele Benton will speak about “How the Albuquerque Backyard Refuge Program can work to solve the heat island effect.” She will also provide information on how to create a wildlife habitat garden in your own backyard. The Albuquerque Garden Center is located at 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE. The event is free.

Sacred things

Head out to Gallup for the Sacred Heart Spanish Market, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The free event features over 30 artists, a car show and more. Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish is located at 415 E. Green Ave. in Gallup.

All that jazz

The NM Jazz Workshop is kicking off the summer with “Music Under the Stars.” From 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 9, hear the salsa sound of Son Como Son, then on Saturday, June 10, enjoy Isaac Aragon & The Healing. Tickets start at $17, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com . The Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater is located at 2000 Mountain Road NW.

Movies al fresco

Catch a flick outside as Movies in the Park returns Friday evenings this summer. The free movies start at dusk and first up is “Thor: Love and Thunder,” playing at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth St. NW, on Friday, June 9. For the full schedule of movies and locations visit bernco.gov/mitp

Summerfest kicks off

Come out to North Domingo Baca Park for an evening of music, food, outdoor fun and community with the Heights Summerfest. The free event, from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, will also feature music by Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, St. Levi and the Family Tree, Vibestrong, and The Big Spank.

North Domingo Baca Park is located at 7521 Carmel Ave. NE.

‘Colors That Speak Words’

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is hosting an opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, for its latest exhibit, “Colors That Speak Words.” The free reception will be held in the Artists Circle Gallery at the IPCC, 2401 12th St. NW. “Colors That Speak Words” will run through Oct. 15.