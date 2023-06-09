Talk of the Town: ‘Platforming’ Ronchetti, white racism, mocking Catholics, and panhandling for a living

Everyone deserves to have a civil say

READING THE letter from Samantha Hobbs in the June 30 newspaper, I have to say censorship is not the answer.

She proposed that allowing voice to something which she opposes is bad, and I have to say that we need to hear everybody else’s opinion to be informed. The article in question is about Mark Ronchetti having an “anti-transgender activist” on his podcast being mentioned in the Albuquerque Journal being “platforming.”

You can’t just stop everybody that you don’t agree with from having their say about what they believe in. They may not want to hear what you have to say either, but you still have the right to say it. Pro-transgender articles are in the paper on a regular basis, and the opposing views should get equal air time just as pro and anti gun regulation should. I don’t have any problem with somebody being transgender as I have a son that is transitioning as an adult, but I do get tired of having it crammed down my throat on a regular basis. Live your life and let me live mine without insisting I agree with every belief you have, or that my opinions and beliefs that you don’t agree with do not deserve equal consideration.

Kevin Rhoades, Albuquerque

It’s important to speak up on racism

IN RESPONSE to Dorothy Crowe Rall, “How to make white privilege work for everyone,” Journal May 29: I want to say thank you for speaking up about white privilege.

I strongly support her article. It is a reminder that there is still a lot to do if we want to see the end of racism, and we white people are a critical voice in creating the change. We cannot stand by and expect people of color to take the lead on speaking out against white racism. It’s up to us, who benefit from white privilege, to speak up.

Marilyn O’Leary, Albuquerque

Why are Dodgers mocking Catholics?

AS A longtime baseball fan who goes all the way back to the glory days of the Brooklyn Dodgers, I am deeply offended by the current Dodger organization honoring the so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an organization that actively mocks the Roman Catholic Church, and especially Roman Catholic nuns.

I can only imagine what the long line of former Dodger players and executives would say, especially those who were practicing Catholics and other Christians. I’m sure that Gil Hodges, Jackie Robinson, Branch Rickey and Tommy Lasorda would be ashamed and appalled. Isn’t it strange that when anyone from the so-called “progressives” is offended, countless secular organizations fall over backward to mollify them. But when Christians are offended, they’re mocked or ignored.

George Loehr, Albuquerque

NM must fund air, water enforcement

I AM heartbroken nine unelected people with lifetime appointments and zero accountability to the American people have decided to rewrite established laws affecting the rights of everyone in the United States to clean air and clean water.

These people have rewritten and thereby gutted environmental laws restricting the authority of the EPA to limit emissions from coal-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act, June 2022, and just recently significantly reduced protections for our precious waters under the Clean Water Act in Sackett vs. the Environmental Protection Agency. Both acts of overreach by the U.S. Supreme Court will set this country back in our fight for a livable future for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.

I applaud the governor’s call to action for our state agencies to provide “all of our state’s precious water resources with robust legal protections.” I am also grateful to the governor for establishing strong methane and ozone rules to improve air quality. However, … in the 2024 budget, the governor and state legislators must finally provide our environmental protection agencies the funding and resources they need to protect our precious air and water not only from the big polluters but from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Margaret Bell, Albuquerque

Toxic culture drives med students out

RECENTLY, THE UNM School of Medicine (SOM) compiled data on medical learner mistreatment between 2013 and 2022 and presented the findings to the Legislative Education Study Committee. The numbers demonstrate significantly higher rates of learner mistreatment at UNM than the national average. … The UNM SOM found the mistreatment tied to higher rates of resident burnout, and is a major factor in their depression, anxiety, and at times, substance abuse. With a working environment riddled with disrespect, racism, misogyny, homophobia and sexual and verbal harassment, is it to anyone’s surprise residents do not want to continue their work in New Mexico?

To make matters worse, the UNM SOM found mistreatment is connected to negative patient outcomes: 67% of those that witnessed mistreatment felt that these behaviors lead to adverse patient events and 27% felt it even contributed to patient mortality. …

As UNM seeks more funding this legislative session, legislators should ask if UNM has actively moved the needle on the discriminatory behavior that drives our best and brightest away. …

Lydia Difani, Former UNM student, Albuquerque

Quakers support duplex, casita fixes

WITH GREAT concern about the need for affordable housing in our city, the Albuquerque Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) approved the following minute on June 4 and sent it to the City Council:

2023.6.3 Albuquerque Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), located at 1600 Fifth NW in Albuquerque, expresses our continued support for the city of Albuquerque’s Housing Forward Initiative. The changes to the Integrated Development Ordinance that will permit more duplexes and accessory dwelling units are important tools to help meet the human right to housing in Albuquerque. We oppose amendments that will prevent the development of duplexes or accessory dwelling units or make that development more difficult for any interested property owner in any part of Albuquerque.

We hope all residents of Albuquerque will learn about this important matter. … Our city is in urgent need of affordable housing so all our residents can be safely and decently housed.

Miriam Bennett, Albuquerque

Panhandling ban makes things worse

I FIND it ridiculous the city prefers to make the homeless situation worse. Rather than assisting and ensuring the homeless acquire welfare and get back onto their feet, the city prefers to ban their only income without any form of support. This is backward thinking. You don’t solve a problem without thinking about a solution, especially if it makes a situation worse.

If we’re to end the panhandling, then stop the need for the homeless to have to do it. Their is no reason we should have a homeless situation. We have a welfare issue preventing those in need from acquiring the help they need to survive. Preventing panhandling will only increase crime, because what other options are you offering the homeless to survive? Fix the problem, not the side effects that occur because if it.

Richard Wittie, Rio Rancho

Tax ‘fair share’ is misunderstood

I WAS distressed by the letter to the editor by Bob Martin in Sunday’s Journal. His numbers are correct and his Tax Foundation source is impeccable. However, he misses the point and misunderstands the term “fair share.” According to Oxfam America, the richest Americans paid about 8% of their income in taxes, while the average American paid about 13%. That’s a factor of around 1.6. Martin may consider that fair. I do not. Further, Martin conveniently omits the fact that, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, at least 55 of the largest corporations in America paid no federal corporate income taxes in 2020. None. These disparities were of course exacerbated by the Bush and Trump tax cuts. BTW, the Trump tax cuts for average Americans are no more, having been deliberately phased out as stipulated in the original legislation. However, the cuts for the wealthy and corporations remain. …

Jim Baker, Albuquerque