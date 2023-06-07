 Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls - Albuquerque Journal

Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A jury convicted Nathan Peco last week of five felony counts in a 2020 shooting at a Downtown residence but acquitted him of the most serious charge of murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Peco, 20, was among a group of armed teenagers who barged into a house in the 600 block of Arno SE on March 14, 2020, and fired dozens of gunshots, killing Jeff Baca, 38, and seriously wounding a woman and two teenage girls.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury convicted Peco of two counts of aggravated battery in the shootings of the two girls, court records show.

Jurors also convicted Peco of aggravated burglary, attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Jurors acquitted him of first-degree murder in Baca’s shooting death.

Prosecutors say the conflict began earlier in the evening when Peco’s co-defendant, Anthony Lopez, “got into a heated argument about music” with one of the girls and was asked to leave the house, prosecutors told jurors in a trial last year for another co-defendant.

Lopez later called a group of friends who decided to return to the house with weapons, prosecutors said.

Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree murder and other charges and faces up to 22 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. Lopez remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Criminal cases for other co-defendants remain in various stages.

■ Nathaniel Hernandez, 22, was found guilty by a jury in 2022 of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and other charges. He was sentenced in August to life in prison.

■ Alex Vallejos, 22, was acquitted by a jury in February of first-degree murder and other crimes. Jurors apparently agreed with the defense’s argument that Vallejos waited in a van outside and did not participate in the shootings.

■ A trial for Austin Crespin, 27 — Vallejos’ stepfather — ended in a hung jury in September 2022. A retrial has not been scheduled. Crespin remains in custody at MDC.

■ Rudy Orozco, 22, pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated burglary and two counts of conspiracy and faces up to nine years in prison. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
School's out — but New Mexico families can still ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's summer food program is ... New Mexico's summer food program is being hosted at more than 700 locations throughout the state.
2
Fallout from Red River shootout continues as bike rallies ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies ... City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies in the wake of deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in Red River last month.
3
These six laws in New Mexico are being targeted ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push to repeal laws passed ... A push to repeal laws passed this year on abortion, elections and gender-affirming care is encountering legal hurdles. But leaders of a coalition seeking ...
4
Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors convicted 20-year-old Nathan Peco of ... Jurors convicted 20-year-old Nathan Peco of shooting and injuring two teenage girls but acquitted him of murder in the 2020 incident.
5
Thousands of New Mexicans will have driver's licenses reinstated ...
ABQnews Seeker
State officials confirmed about 308,000 licenses ... State officials confirmed about 308,000 licenses that are currently suspended will be affected,
6
Albuquerque police, DEA seize guns, drugs in operation
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl, ... Authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and guns on Tuesday after busting an Albuquerque-based drug ring with alleged ties to a Mexican cartel.
7
'Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret' being staged throughout June
ABQnews Seeker
"Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret" is ... "Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret" is being staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and at 2 p.m. June 11.
8
Summerfest, Mustangs, movies and more: 7 events for this ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1964, the Ford Motor Company ... In 1964, the Ford Motor Company began production of its Mustang and an American icon was born. If you’re a fan of this classic car, ...
9
Former Ruidoso officer convicted of soliciting a minor
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors said a former Ruidoso police ... Prosecutors said a former Ruidoso police officer Wednesday was convicted of two felonies after requesting sexual pictures and videos from a federal agent posing ...