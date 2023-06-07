Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls

A jury convicted Nathan Peco last week of five felony counts in a 2020 shooting at a Downtown residence but acquitted him of the most serious charge of murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Peco, 20, was among a group of armed teenagers who barged into a house in the 600 block of Arno SE on March 14, 2020, and fired dozens of gunshots, killing Jeff Baca, 38, and seriously wounding a woman and two teenage girls.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury convicted Peco of two counts of aggravated battery in the shootings of the two girls, court records show.

Jurors also convicted Peco of aggravated burglary, attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Jurors acquitted him of first-degree murder in Baca’s shooting death.

Prosecutors say the conflict began earlier in the evening when Peco’s co-defendant, Anthony Lopez, “got into a heated argument about music” with one of the girls and was asked to leave the house, prosecutors told jurors in a trial last year for another co-defendant.

Lopez later called a group of friends who decided to return to the house with weapons, prosecutors said.

Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree murder and other charges and faces up to 22 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. Lopez remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Criminal cases for other co-defendants remain in various stages.

■ Nathaniel Hernandez, 22, was found guilty by a jury in 2022 of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and other charges. He was sentenced in August to life in prison.

■ Alex Vallejos, 22, was acquitted by a jury in February of first-degree murder and other crimes. Jurors apparently agreed with the defense’s argument that Vallejos waited in a van outside and did not participate in the shootings.

■ A trial for Austin Crespin, 27 — Vallejos’ stepfather — ended in a hung jury in September 2022. A retrial has not been scheduled. Crespin remains in custody at MDC.

■ Rudy Orozco, 22, pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated burglary and two counts of conspiracy and faces up to nine years in prison. His sentencing has not been scheduled.