Fallout from Red River shootout continues as bike rallies are canceled

Fallout from the deadly Red River shootout between two motorcycle gangs continues to stretch across the state, with event cancellations and warnings of future violence in retaliation.

Officials with the city of Belen recently announced on the city website that they were denying a permit for the upcoming B-Town Bike Rally because of “recent events in NM.” Las Vegas Police Chief Antonio Salazar announced in a statement that the city has denied a permit for the Rough Rider Bike Rally scheduled for the end of July. And Red River town officials announced days after the shooting that they were canceling future motorcycle rallies.

On May 27, shots rang out on Red River’s Main Street between members of the Bandidos motorcycle club and the Waterdogs, a lesser known New Mexico-based motorcycle club. Two Bandidos — Damian Breaux, 46, and Anthony Silva, 26 — were killed as was Waterdog Randy Sanchez, 46. Five men affiliated with the groups were shot and injured and several people were arrested, according to New Mexico State Police.

Bryan Acee, the senior agent on the FBI’s violent gang task force, testified in open court on Monday that law enforcement throughout New Mexico is preparing for a violent retaliatory attack by the Bandidos motorcycle club. He went so far as to say during a pretrial detention rally that the Bandidos “most assuredly” will retaliate for the shooting.

“Biker gang experts have advised that retaliation may occur following the shooting incident at the bike rally in Red River,” Salazar said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Las Vegas rally. “We feel the decision to cancel the bike rally is necessary to protect our community and everyone involved from danger.”

In a joint statement, several officials with the city of Belen said going through with the rally would be a clear risk to the community and people involved.

“We feel that the current situation poses a significant, clear and present danger and could compromise the safety of everyone involved,” the city manager and fire and police chiefs said in a joint statement.