These six laws in New Mexico are being targeted for repeal — but there’s a legal fight brewing

SANTA FE – A push to repeal laws passed this year by the Democratic-controlled Legislature on abortion, elections and gender-affirming care is encountering legal hurdles.

But leaders of a coalition seeking to annul six new laws via New Mexico’s rarely used constitutional referendum process say they’re not deterred, even though Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has denied 23 referendum petitions since a 60-day legislative session ended in March due to technical problems with the paperwork and legal objections.

Jodi Hendricks, the executive director of the New Mexico Family Action Network, which is leading the repeal effort, said the coalition has thousands of volunteers around the state gathering the necessary signatures to allow for a statewide vote on the targeted laws in 2024 — and possibly block them from taking effect.

“We really believe that three of these bills … are major attacks on parent rights,” Hendricks said Wednesday.

She also said the coalition supporting the repeal effort, which has received support from the state Republican Party, is ready for a court fight, if necessary.

The Secretary of State’s office has directed county clerks not to provide voter lists to those pushing the repeal effort, and warned voters that current petitions circulating are not valid since they have not been approved.

In addition, Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said in a recent letter the bill blocking local anti-abortion ordinances from being enforced is exempt from repeal.

That’s because, under her ruling, it meets a constitutional exemption for laws that provide for the “preservation of the public peace, health or safety” of the state.

Specifically, she said the bill ensures New Mexico women and transgender individuals will not be discriminated against based on their health care choices.

“Such health and safety purposes are clearly within the state’s inherent police powers exempt from referendum,” Toulouse Oliver wrote in her May 26 letter.

The repeal push comes as some of the targeted laws are set to take effect on June 16, including the bill barring discrimination against individuals seeking abortion services and a separate bill shielding nurses and doctors who provide abortions from criminal investigation.

It also comes as the former law is at the core of a legal dispute between Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office and several New Mexico cities and counties that have passed anti-abortion ordinances.

Referendum process rarely used in NM

New Mexico’s Constitution gives voters the ability to annul laws passed by the Legislature, but with certain exceptions.

In addition to bills dealing with public peace, health and safety, budget bills and legislation dealing with public school maintenance are also among the types of laws that are exempt from repeal.

Since statehood, just three referendum attempts have been officially launched, and only one — in 1930 — was ultimately successful in repealing a state law, according to the Legislative Council Service.

A similar referendum effort was launched in 2019 targeting bills banning coyote-killing contests and prohibiting local “right-to-work” ordinances, among other measures. But that effort fizzled after Toulouse Oliver denied the referendum petitions on legal grounds.

If successful, this year’s referendum efforts could put targeted laws on the November 2024 statewide ballot for possible repeal. Before that happens, however, the referendum petitions must be approved by the Secretary of State’s office.

“There are legal requirements to initiate a referendum petition and those requirements have not been met,” Secretary of State’s office spokesman Alex Curtas told the Journal this week.

Even if they can clear that hurdle, the groups would still have to obtain valid signatures from more than 71,470 state voters — or at least 10% of the number who voted in last year’s general election, according to the state Constitution. There is also a geographic requirement that a certain amount of the signatures come from at least 25 counties.

Beneficial laws or legislative overreach?

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the six bills in question into law and a spokeswoman on Wednesday backed the authority of the Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General’s Office to determine the validity of the referendum petitions.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Caroline Sweeney also defended the six bills, saying they were passed by duly elected lawmakers to benefit state residents.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham signed these six bills because she knows, unequivocally, they will do good for thousands of New Mexicans so they can have healthy, productive lives, and participate fully in their communities as their true selves,” Sweeney said in a statement.

While all the targeted bills were debated and approved during this year’s session, Carla Sonntag, the founder of the nonprofit group Better Together New Mexico, which is also involved in the referendum effort, said supporters felt ignored by Democratic lawmakers, who hold strong majorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

“They think it’s tremendous overreach and they’re exercising they’re right to have a say,” Sonntag said.

A New Mexico Republican Party spokeswoman said the state GOP believes in citizens’ right to pursue the referendum process, while adding the party’s executive director Leticia Muñoz has been helping individuals who want to sign referendum petitions.

The Republican Party also criticized Toulouse Oliver for blocking the petitions from moving forward.

“The secretary of state should refrain from putting up obstacles to this citizen effort and respond to this effort following state law,” said state GOP spokeswoman Ash Soular.

Meanwhile, backers also question Toulouse Oliver’s legal authority to decide whether the targeted laws are exempt from repeal, signaling it could ultimately be up to the court system — not the secretary of state — to make such a determination.

“We don’t feel like we need her blessing to move forward,” Sonntag said. “We will see this through to the end.”

The six bills targeted for repeal votes

A coalition of Republican-leaning groups is pushing for six bills approved this year to be placed on the 2024 general election ballot under a rarely-used referendum process. Here are the six bills in question:

— House Bill 7: Prohibit public bodies from blocking access to abortion services and gender-affirming care.

— Senate Bill 13: Shield doctors and nurses who provide abortion services and gender-affirming care from civil or criminal legal liability.

— Senate Bill 397: Enshrine school-based health centers in state law.

— House Bill 207: Expand scope of state’s Human Rights Act to cover gender identity.

— House Bill 4: Change voting laws by expanding automatic voter registration and establishing permanent absentee voter list.

— Senate Bill 180: Update state’s election laws by establishing mandatory training for poll watchers and clarifying process for updating voter rolls.