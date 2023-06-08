School’s out — but New Mexico families can still get food for kids through this federal program

During the regular academic year, breakfasts and lunches provided at school are a big help to Lisa Vega, her 3-year-old granddaughter and her 5-year-old great-niece. But when school’s out, those meals go away, leaving a hole in their care that needs to be filled.

Enter New Mexico’s summer food program.

The meals, provided at no charge by the state, help free up dollars that Vega said her family can spend on other summer activities or on clothes for the children.

“It’s a good program for all the kids, especially now that they’re out of school,” she said. “It helps a lot, and then the kids get to play with other kids.”

The program aims to fill the gap for children like Vega’s during the summer months, when students don’t have access to the school breakfasts and lunches they may rely on for most of the year.

“Making sure that our children have what they need for success year-round is the charge for those of us in public education,” Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a news release. “Ensuring access to free, healthy meals all summer long is paramount among that charge.”

The federally funded program is being hosted at more than 700 locations throughout the state, according to the release. Many of them are parks, community centers and schools. The food is largely being provided by schools approved for the program, PED spokeswoman Kelly Pearce said.

The PED won’t know the full cost of the program until the end of the summer, Pearce said. The department will submit a claim to the federal government to cover the bill. She did say that last year, the program cost $6 million in federal dollars.

Families don’t need to sign up for the program, which is first come, first serve. It’s running from now through July 30. Anyone from one year old to 18 years old is eligible for the program, and families can find the nearest food site to them at summerfoodnm.org.