 School's out — but New Mexico families can still get food for kids through this federal program - Albuquerque Journal

School’s out — but New Mexico families can still get food for kids through this federal program

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Emma Martinez, 3, takes a big bite out of a sandwich held by her father, Michael, at Tower Pond Park on Wednesday. The sandwich was provided to Emma through the state’s summer food program, and Tower Pond Park is the busiest park site in Albuquerque, according to a city official. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

During the regular academic year, breakfasts and lunches provided at school are a big help to Lisa Vega, her 3-year-old granddaughter and her 5-year-old great-niece. But when school’s out, those meals go away, leaving a hole in their care that needs to be filled.

Enter New Mexico’s summer food program.

The meals, provided at no charge by the state, help free up dollars that Vega said her family can spend on other summer activities or on clothes for the children.

“It’s a good program for all the kids, especially now that they’re out of school,” she said. “It helps a lot, and then the kids get to play with other kids.”

Leela and Harvey Sanchez receive free lunches from Harvey Roybal at Tower Pond Park on Wednesday as part of the state’s summer food program. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The program aims to fill the gap for children like Vega’s during the summer months, when students don’t have access to the school breakfasts and lunches they may rely on for most of the year.

“Making sure that our children have what they need for success year-round is the charge for those of us in public education,” Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a news release. “Ensuring access to free, healthy meals all summer long is paramount among that charge.”

The federally funded program is being hosted at more than 700 locations throughout the state, according to the release. Many of them are parks, community centers and schools. The food is largely being provided by schools approved for the program, PED spokeswoman Kelly Pearce said.

Monica Gonzales Calvillo gives free lunches to the McDaniel family at Tower Pond Park on Wednesday. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The PED won’t know the full cost of the program until the end of the summer, Pearce said. The department will submit a claim to the federal government to cover the bill. She did say that last year, the program cost $6 million in federal dollars.

Families don’t need to sign up for the program, which is first come, first serve. It’s running from now through July 30. Anyone from one year old to 18 years old is eligible for the program, and families can find the nearest food site to them at summerfoodnm.org.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » School’s out — but New Mexico families can still get food for kids through this federal program

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
School's out — but New Mexico families can still ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's summer food program is ... New Mexico's summer food program is being hosted at more than 700 locations throughout the state.
2
Fallout from Red River shootout continues as bike rallies ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies ... City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies in the wake of deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in Red River last month.
3
These six laws in New Mexico are being targeted ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push to repeal laws passed ... A push to repeal laws passed this year on abortion, elections and gender-affirming care is encountering legal hurdles. But leaders of a coalition seeking ...
4
Jury convicts man in shootings of two teenage girls
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors convicted 20-year-old Nathan Peco of ... Jurors convicted 20-year-old Nathan Peco of shooting and injuring two teenage girls but acquitted him of murder in the 2020 incident.
5
Thousands of New Mexicans will have driver's licenses reinstated ...
ABQnews Seeker
State officials confirmed about 308,000 licenses ... State officials confirmed about 308,000 licenses that are currently suspended will be affected,
6
Albuquerque police, DEA seize guns, drugs in operation
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl, ... Authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and guns on Tuesday after busting an Albuquerque-based drug ring with alleged ties to a Mexican cartel.
7
'Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret' being staged throughout June
ABQnews Seeker
"Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret" is ... "Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret" is being staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and at 2 p.m. June 11.
8
Summerfest, Mustangs, movies and more: 7 events for this ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1964, the Ford Motor Company ... In 1964, the Ford Motor Company began production of its Mustang and an American icon was born. If you’re a fan of this classic car, ...
9
Former Ruidoso officer convicted of soliciting a minor
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors said a former Ruidoso police ... Prosecutors said a former Ruidoso police officer Wednesday was convicted of two felonies after requesting sexual pictures and videos from a federal agent posing ...