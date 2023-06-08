Man dies in hospital after being shot by Santa Fe police

A 77-year-old man died in a hospital almost a month after he was shot by Santa Fe police.

Benjamin Valdez, deputy chief of Santa Fe police, said John Eames died at the hospital Tuesday.

Officers shot Eames on May 12 after he allegedly reached for a gun in front of them, according to court records.

Eames was initially charged with five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

Santa Fe police responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 150 block of Calle Ojo Feliz for a man threatening to kill himself, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. A woman called 911 to say the man walked into an arroyo and fired a gun into the air multiple times.

Police said they searched the arroyo to “check on his well-being” when they found Eames in the arroyo with a gun in his hand. Officers told Eames to drop the gun, and he placed it in his pocket.

At one point, Eames made an “abrupt, overt movement” and reached toward his pocket, where the gun reportedly was, according to the affidavit. Two or more officers fired at Eames, striking him, and he fell to the ground.