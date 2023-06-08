What’s next for United under Hemmi? Interim coach, players discuss

How long Masaki Hemmi’s tenure as New Mexico United’s head coach will last remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Hemmi and his players plan to enjoy it.

Hemmi, better known by everyone at United’s training facility as “Mac,” handled his first media conference Wednesday as the club’s interim leader. He’ll run the show Saturday when NMU travels to Florida to take on Tampa Bay Rowdies.

It’s a transition period for United, which is conducting a search for a permanent head coach/technical director after Zach Prince stepped down Saturday night. Hemmi, who was New Mexico’s first assistant under Prince, will fill in for as long as the hiring process takes.

Shortly after concluding his third training session with the team, Hemmi appeared entirely comfortable answering questions with veteran players Josh Suggs and Sam Hamilton alongside.

“Every day I feel a responsibility to do well,” Hemmi said, “but I’ve worked hard to prepare for this moment. The leaders on this team have really helped me with the transition, and I just want to do everything possible to help us go get three points on the road.”

New Mexico (4-5-2) is in the unusual position of making a midseason coaching change while in the hunt for a USL Championship playoff spot. Prince departed after accepting a still unannounced position with a club in another league — widely expected to be with the MLS New York Red Bulls, who last month promoted former NMU coach Troy Lesesne to their head-coaching position.

Still, United players seemed undisturbed by the unexpected changes to the club’s technical staff.

“In a lot of ways it was good,” Suggs said. “I think we needed a reset in some ways and to instill some changes. I grew up with Mac, so I’m excited for him and looking forward to playing for him. This kind of feels like a breath of fresh air.”

Hemmi has known Suggs since both attended Las Cruces High School, and he worked with Hamilton as an associate head coach at the University of Denver. Hemmi joined United’s staff prior to the 2022 season and is planning to make a few “tweaks” to the team’s playing style.

“I’m not trying to change everything we’ve been doing,” he said. “I just want us to be the best versions of ourselves. We’ve made a few tweaks in training and are giving guys a little more freedom on the ball. That’s really about it.”

Hamilton said the veteran presence in United’s locker room has thus far allowed the coaching transition to be fairly smooth. Despite an up-and-down start to the season and a difficult road assignment against Tampa Bay (6-4-3), NMU’s captain said the goals have not changed.

“We have a responsibility to have a good year,” Hamilton said. “We have a good group of veteran players who’ve been through coaching changes and things like this before. We also have immense confidence in Mac, so it’s our job to be professionals and be good in this moment regardless of what’s happening with the hiring process.”

United president/CEO Peter Trevisani said earlier this week that he and the club’s newly hired sporting director, Iaimar Keinan, have already begun screening candidates for the permanent coaching position. There is no specific timeline for naming Prince’s replacement, however.

“It could be a week, a month or the end of the season,” Trevisani said, “but we have confidence in Mac to run the team for as long as necessary.”

SATURDAY: NM United at Tampa Bay Rowdies, 5:30 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)