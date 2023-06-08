Albuquerque Public Schools poised to deny enrollment based on past expulsions, behaviors

Albuquerque students who’ve been expelled from school may soon run out of second chances.

The Albuquerque Public Schools board on Monday discussed revisions to a procedural directive that would prohibit the district from enrolling students based on their disciplinary and behavioral pasts at other schools.

The proposal would add language to the district’s existing suspension and expulsion procedures that would prevent APS from enrolling any student who’d been expelled from any public or private school in the past 12 months, in New Mexico or beyond.

APS also wouldn’t be allowed to enroll a student deemed to have behaved in a way that is “detrimental to the safety or welfare of APS students or personnel” in the past 12 months, under the revisions.

Monday’s discussion was just that. Because it’s a procedural directive, Student, Parent and Employee Service Center Executive Director Teise Reiser said the board won’t take a vote on it, and it’ll instead go to the district cabinet and superintendent for approval.

She expects to have it in place by the start of the school year, and likely around the beginning of July.

Reiser pointed out that the revisions are based directly on state statute, and that schools could already keep those students from enrolling in their schools.

The law in question doesn’t appear to say that districts must deny enrollment to students falling into those categories, as APS’ procedural directive would if the changes are adopted. But it does limit districts to denying enrollment to only those students.

Behavior that can be seen as detrimental to safety is an arbitrary definition, Reiser acknowledged, pointing out that to help address that, the district inserted its own proposed language that would require school administrators to consult with the district chief of schools before denying enrollment.

But in part, she added, it’s there to catch students who committed expellable offenses – bringing a gun to school or another crime – but for whatever reason weren’t actually expelled by their previous school or district.

The discussion over the revisions comes amid declining enrollment in the district and efforts from the district and school board to retain more students in APS schools. Those efforts have included adding middle school grades to some schools, in part to keep incoming middle schoolers from transferring out of the district when they finish elementary school.

Reiser said she thinks the revisions will help keep families in the district.

“The biggest thing affecting enrollment and people leaving and going to different schools … is the feeling of feeling unsafe,” Reiser told the Journal, citing what she’s seen working in the district’s service center. “If one of the major reasons that families do talk about leaving a school is because they do not feel safe in that environment, then I feel like following these laws actually helps keep families here.”

The language denying enrollment would only apply to traditional APS schools, not its charters. Because the district in the past wasn’t asking prospective students if they’d been expelled, Reiser said it’s not clear how many students the revised procedural directive would turn away.

Although the board won’t make the final decision on the revisions, board Secretary Courtney Jackson expressed support for them.

“Not only is it statutory, but it’s also just a reminder that our kids and our staff and our APS families deserve to operate in a safe environment where they’re not worried about what the next threat is going to be,” she told the Journal in an interview.

“Of course, we don’t want to leave kids behind,” she added. “But maybe if they aren’t able to thrive in (a) … traditional education environment, then maybe there’s a different place where that child can receive what they need.”

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein said the language requiring school administrators to consult with the chief of schools on each case made her feel more comfortable with the measure.

“Everybody makes mistakes. And if … you can’t ever rectify the mistake, what do you do?” she said. “It’s important to look at it on a case by case basis, and hear the story and make a determination.”

