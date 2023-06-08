Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on LIV-PGA merger, United’s coaching search

GOLF’S UNHOLY MERGER: So the PGA has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed, oil-rich (and blood-soaked) LIV Golf. To resolve the compromise, will tournaments now consist of three and one-half rounds? LXIII golf, anyone?

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

QUITE A SHOCKER with the PGA Tour merging with the LIV Tour. There wasn’t much interest in the LIV Tour as the PGA Tour had them on the ropes, since LIV was only able to showcase their talents on the CW TV network. I’m reminded of what is arguably considered the greatest sports rant of all-time by the late former Arizona Cardinal coach Dennis Green from October 16, 2006 (You Tube). Regarding the matter, to paraphrase Green: “LIV is who we thought they were — and we let them off the hook.”

— ABQ Linkster

DEAR UNITED OWNERS: Here’s a suggestion for you: Hire Jeremy Fishbein as your next coach! He’s a great coach, loves New Mexico, and won’t quit on you!

— Rich, Corrales

THE STAGE WAS SET. It was “Devon Sandoval Night.” A season high 11,247 screaming, yelling and flag waving NM United fans were ready to rock. Then the hometown team couldn’t even score a goal. Zip. Shut out by El Paso. And afterward, the coach told his team he’s leaving in mid-season. … Doesn’t a franchise wanting a new stadium need to be competing for a championship, not headed toward the cellar? United fans, we feel your pain. As for Prince leaving, it’s called “looking out for number one.”

— NM Old Timer

FOR THOSE LOBOS FANS, myself included, who lamented the nosedive after going 14-0, have now had several months to reflect on how good the season actually wa. For perspective, against SDSU, Lobos win in San Diego by 9 and lost at home by a Lamont Butler buzzer beater. This is against a team that was one (win) away from being the NCAA champion! Not bad at all.

— Bob, UNM Area