 Homicide suspect killed himself, police say - Albuquerque Journal

Homicide suspect killed himself, police say

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police say a man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend shot himself on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said 20-year-old Julius Falero was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound along Edith, north of Osuna.

He said Bernalillo County deputies were called to the scene and determined Falero had shot himself. Gallegos said at the scene deputies found the phone Falero took from his ex-girlfriend Jazmin Lerma after he killed her.

Police had been searching for Falero since Sunday when he was charged in the shooting death of Lerma, 19. Officers had responded to the domestic dispute at a home when Falero reportedly started firing a gun.

Falero fled the are and police found Lerma’s body inside the house.

A GoFundMe posted for Lerma’s funeral expenses said “her beautiful, bright energy always radiated for anyone around her.”

“We have no words, just love and longing for my sister who we’re all gonna miss eternally,” according to the GoFundMe.

 

 

