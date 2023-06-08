Energy department seeks new division director

With the current director of the Energy Conservation and Management Division retiring, the ECMD is now looking to fill the position.

The ECMD handles statewide policy concerning renewable energy, alternative fuels, climate change and transportation of radioactive waste.

Louise Martinez, who served as director for 11 years, will retire at the end of the month.

“We have made incredible progress in establishing programs that will guide New Mexico’s journey to a clean-energy future and addressing climate change,” Martinez said in a statement, recalling her time at the ECMD.



Those interested in applying can check out the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department website for more information.