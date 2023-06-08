‘Money talks’: BCSO employees are now the highest paid law enforcement in the state

Following a Tuesday approval from county commissioners of a new contract, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be the highest paid law enforcement officers in the state after completing the academy and a year-long probationary period.

On July 1, BCSO first class deputies will start earning $35.72 hourly, netting a 17% raise. New hires will also receive a $10,000 hiring bonus. Lateral hires — those with law enforcement experience at other agencies — can cash in a $15,000 bonus.

Sheriff John Allen said the department has been struggling with increased attrition, early retirements and difficulties attracting new hires, all of which motivated the office to push for significant raises. For years, the department wasn’t keeping up with salaries at other agencies like the Albuquerque Police Department, Allen said.

“What I was worried about is if we didn’t get the raise,” Allen said, citing concerns about additional losses and lateral transfers to other law enforcement agencies had the new contract not been accepted.

Allen said the new pay grade will bring new hires bigger salaries faster than comparable agencies. Although the starting salary for a second class deputy is $23.66 per hour, lower than that of a second class police officer at Albuquerque Police Department and new officers at both Hobbs and Las Cruces Police Departments, that salary quickly surpasses the others as deputies move into the first-class classification.

At the Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Walt Benson said BCSO deputies were being “cannibalized” by other, higher-paying agencies. Benson told the Journal he expected the raises will be beneficial for recruitment.

The increase comes a few weeks after APD also announced raises ranging between 5% and 37% for several positions, including cadets, patrolmen, lateral officers and police service aides.

Currently, BCSO is short 47 deputies, Allen said — a shortage that puts additional strain on other employees.

“It trickles down,” Allen said. “I can’t place people in specialty units, such as detectives. So after a while, it becomes a fire that’s just been burning in the pit. … You start to burn all those detectives out that keep getting called out to the violent crimes and homicides – and there’s really no relief for them.”

And, deputies in more general fields are stretched thin, so they have little opportunity to advance, Allen said.

Additionally, the office was paying increased amounts for overtime – especially county court deputies, who also received raises Tuesday in a separate contract negotiation with the county. Last year, BCSO paid $1.1 million in overtime for court deputies, Allen said. When there are insufficient court deputies, regular deputies must fill in, stretching BCSO’s staff even thinner.

“There’s always going to be overtime, but you should never depend on overtime to live,” Allen said. “That’s just a benefit. So bumping up that base salary is huge.”

Since BCSO announced it was negotiating for higher wages, Allen said, the office has seen an increase in applications – and, he said he knows of at least two people who decided to delay their retirements after the pay increases were secured.

“Money talks, that’s just the bottom line,” Allen said.

Hourly pay at New Mexico law enforcement agencies

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy first class: $35.72

Deputy second class: $23.66

Sergeant: $39.69

Lieutenant: $45.36

Albuquerque Police Department

Police officer first class: $32.89

Police officer second class: $30.28

Hobbs Police Department

New officers: $24.78

Year one/two: $29.00

Las Cruces Police Department

New officers: $24

After probationary year: $26.15

Source: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Albuquerque Police Department, Hobbs Police Department, Las Cruces Police Department