 'Money talks': BCSO employees are now the highest paid law enforcement in the state - Albuquerque Journal

‘Money talks’: BCSO employees are now the highest paid law enforcement in the state

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Deputy Noah Chavez works on his computer outside of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office South Valley Substation on Wednesday. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

Following a Tuesday approval from county commissioners of a new contract, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be the highest paid law enforcement officers in the state after completing the academy and a year-long probationary period.

On July 1, BCSO first class deputies will start earning $35.72 hourly, netting a 17% raise. New hires will also receive a $10,000 hiring bonus. Lateral hires — those with law enforcement experience at other agencies — can cash in a $15,000 bonus.

Sheriff John Allen said the department has been struggling with increased attrition, early retirements and difficulties attracting new hires, all of which motivated the office to push for significant raises. For years, the department wasn’t keeping up with salaries at other agencies like the Albuquerque Police Department, Allen said.

“What I was worried about is if we didn’t get the raise,” Allen said, citing concerns about additional losses and lateral transfers to other law enforcement agencies had the new contract not been accepted.

Allen said the new pay grade will bring new hires bigger salaries faster than comparable agencies. Although the starting salary for a second class deputy is $23.66 per hour, lower than that of a second class police officer at Albuquerque Police Department and new officers at both Hobbs and Las Cruces Police Departments, that salary quickly surpasses the others as deputies move into the first-class classification.

At the Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Walt Benson said BCSO deputies were being “cannibalized” by other, higher-paying agencies. Benson told the Journal he expected the raises will be beneficial for recruitment.

The increase comes a few weeks after APD also announced raises ranging between 5% and 37% for several positions, including cadets, patrolmen, lateral officers and police service aides.

Currently, BCSO is short 47 deputies, Allen said — a shortage that puts additional strain on other employees.

Deputies Noah Chavez, left, and Adrian Velasquez walk to the South Valley Substation on Wednesday. On July 1, BCSO first class deputies will start earning $35.72 hourly, a 17% raise. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

“It trickles down,” Allen said. “I can’t place people in specialty units, such as detectives. So after a while, it becomes a fire that’s just been burning in the pit. … You start to burn all those detectives out that keep getting called out to the violent crimes and homicides – and there’s really no relief for them.”

And, deputies in more general fields are stretched thin, so they have little opportunity to advance, Allen said.

Additionally, the office was paying increased amounts for overtime – especially county court deputies, who also received raises Tuesday in a separate contract negotiation with the county. Last year, BCSO paid $1.1 million in overtime for court deputies, Allen said. When there are insufficient court deputies, regular deputies must fill in, stretching BCSO’s staff even thinner.

“There’s always going to be overtime, but you should never depend on overtime to live,” Allen said. “That’s just a benefit. So bumping up that base salary is huge.”

Deputy Noah Chavez, left, Deputy Mark Cerna and Deputy Adrian Velasquez prepare for a briefing at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s South Valley Substation on Wednesday. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

Since BCSO announced it was negotiating for higher wages, Allen said, the office has seen an increase in applications – and, he said he knows of at least two people who decided to delay their retirements after the pay increases were secured.

“Money talks, that’s just the bottom line,” Allen said.

 

Hourly pay at New Mexico law enforcement agencies
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy first class: $35.72
Deputy second class: $23.66
Sergeant: $39.69
Lieutenant: $45.36
Albuquerque Police Department
Police officer first class: $32.89
Police officer second class: $30.28
Hobbs Police Department
New officers: $24.78
Year one/two: $29.00
Las Cruces Police Department
New officers: $24
After probationary year: $26.15
Source: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Albuquerque Police Department, Hobbs Police Department, Las Cruces Police Department

Home » News » Albuquerque News » ‘Money talks’: BCSO employees are now the highest paid law enforcement in the state

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Energy department seeks new division director
ABQnews Seeker
With the current director of the ... With the current director of the Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECMD) retiring, the ECMD is now looking to fill the position.
2
'Money talks': BCSO employees are now the highest paid ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials hope move will help Bernalillo ... Officials hope move will help Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office recruit and retain
3
Homicide suspect killed himself, police say
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a man who allegedly ... Police say a man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend shot himself on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque.
4
What's next for United under Hemmi? Interim coach, players ...
ABQnews Seeker
How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as ... How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as New Mexico United's head coach will last remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Hemmi and ...
5
Albuquerque Public Schools poised to deny enrollment based on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The proposal would add language to ... The proposal would add language to the district's existing suspension and expulsion procedures that would prevent APS from enrolling any student who'd been expelled ...
6
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 77-year-old man died in a ... A 77-year-old man died in a hospital almost a month after he was shot by Santa Fe police.
7
School's out — but New Mexico families can still ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's summer food program is ... New Mexico's summer food program is being hosted at more than 700 locations throughout the state.
8
Fallout from Red River shootout continues as bike rallies ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies ... City officials have canceled motorcycle rallies in the wake of deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in Red River last month.
9
These six laws in New Mexico are being targeted ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push to repeal laws passed ... A push to repeal laws passed this year on abortion, elections and gender-affirming care is encountering legal hurdles. But leaders of a coalition seeking ...