Details emerge in Albuquerque triple homicide: Police say shooters killed each other

The home where three men were shot and killed last weekend. A memorial was set up on Tuesday. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police investigating a triple homicide say a shootout at a weekend house party ended with three young men dead and a teen girl shot and wounded.

Late Wednesday, police detailed what they believe happened at the Northeast Albuquerque home just before midnight Saturday that led to the deaths of Marcos Perez, 18; Nick Ortega, 19; and Jordan Johnson, 18.

Investigators believe Johnson got into a fight with Perez and Ortega. During the altercation, Johnson shot and killed Perez, police said. Ortega then got into a shootout with Johnson.

Following the shooting, a neighbor tried to perform CPR on at least one of the victims, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman. However, the three young men had died by the time police arrived to the home.

A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the exchange of gunfire and later released from the hospital, police said.

About 25 people had gathered to celebrate recent graduations and a birthday at the home Saturday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information is asked to contact police at 242-COPS (242-2677) or contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867).

On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial was propped up outside the home on the 4400 block of Hilton NE. “Lord Jesus please help all these precious souls,” read one sign. “Jesus is the cornerstone,” stated another. The memorial was the only obvious sign that a shooting had taken place at the home.

Several neighbors, who asked not to be identified, said nearby residents have called police repeatedly in the last year-and-a-half or so because of loud house parties at the home. They said they occasionally have reported gunshots and sometimes fights and other rowdy behavior spills out from the house to the surrounding streets.

“We all knew it coming,” one woman said of the fatal shooting. “We thought one of us was going to get hit by a stray bullet.”