APS Superintendent Scott Elder to step down at the end of next school year

The Albuquerque Public Schools board is parting ways with Superintendent Scott Elder.

After almost an hour and a half behind closed doors, school board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said in a prepared statement that Elder will step down from his post effective June 30, 2024, the day his contract is set to end.

“I am proud of my service to APS and this community, and I am particularly proud of the progress APS has made, despite the challenges we faced and the unique issues created by the pandemic,” Elder was quoted as saying in the statement.

Elder declined to comment to the Journal beyond the statement.

“Superintendent Elder has led APS through some challenging times, and we are grateful for that leadership,” Montoya-Cordova said in the statement. “We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we look forward to having his help as we transition to APS’ next era.”