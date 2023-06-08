 Lobo football adds transfer receiver from Mississippi State - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo football adds transfer receiver from Mississippi State

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kaydin Pope, listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Wednesday via social media.

“Only change was the location,” Pope tweeted, “same mission.”

A Savannah, Tennessee, native, Pope was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports during his prep career at Hardin County High School.

Pope attended Mississippi State for a year, making three catches for 23 yards in his lone game appearance against East Tennessee State University.

He’s the Lobos’ fourth transfer addition since the spring portal window closed and is expected to be the last.

