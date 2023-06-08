 Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is Thursday

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m.,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Magazine giveaway

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis (0-1, 7.52) vs. Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (2-5, 9.00)

WEDNESDAY: Sugar Land’s Quincy Hamilton belted two homers and drove in three runs to go along with Pedro Leon’s two-run homer, and the Space Cowboys bullpen held off two rallies by the host Isotopes to even the series at a game a piece with a 5-4 victory. With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 4-9 in one run ballgames and 3-5 at home. The club has lost four-straight one-run contests. Their last win came on May 6 in a 10-9 triumph over Sugar Land. All five of Sugar Land’s runs came via the long ball.

(Box score, updated Pacific Coast League standings)

Home » From the newspaper » Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is Thursday

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
As Lobo men's basketball team gets back to work, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's basketball newcomers showed off the skills that have Lobo fans drooling about the next step in the rebuild ...
2
Local golf: Lobo Herron has memorable run -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
For Carson Herron, golf's longest day ... For Carson Herron, golf's longest day started when the alarms went off around 5:45 a.m ...
3
Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land Isotopes ... 'TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Magazine giveaway PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis (0-1, 7.52) vs. ...
4
Lobo football adds transfer receiver from Mississippi State
ABQnews Seeker
Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kaydin ... Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kaydin Pope, listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Wednesday via social ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on LIV-PGA merger, ...
Featured Sports
GOLF'S UNHOLY MERGER: So the PGA ... GOLF'S UNHOLY MERGER: So the PGA has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed, oil-rich (and blood-soaked) LIV Golf. To resolve the compromise, will tournaments now ...
6
What's next for United under Hemmi? Interim coach, players ...
ABQnews Seeker
How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as ... How long Masaki Hemmi's tenure as New Mexico United's head coach will last remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Hemmi and ...
7
Isotopes manager Lopez can toast to a career milestone
ABQnews Seeker
Veteran manager gets 1,000th career victory ... Veteran manager gets 1,000th career victory with the Isotopes on Sunday, days after getting loss 1,000 as well.
8
Track and field: Lobos send a dozen to NCAA ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twelve athletes from the New Mexico ... Twelve athletes from the New Mexico track and field team have made, in total, 15 qualifying marks for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field ...
9
UNM women's basketball adds Gonzaga to this season's schedule
ABQnews Seeker
UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga ... UNM will take on powerhouse Gonzaga in a pre-conference matchup this season in Spokane, Washington. It will be the opener of a home-and-home series ...