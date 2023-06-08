Sugar Land evens series with Isotopes; Game 3 is Thursday

‘TOPES TODAY: Vs. Sugar Land

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m.,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Magazine giveaway

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis (0-1, 7.52) vs. Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (2-5, 9.00)

WEDNESDAY: Sugar Land’s Quincy Hamilton belted two homers and drove in three runs to go along with Pedro Leon’s two-run homer, and the Space Cowboys bullpen held off two rallies by the host Isotopes to even the series at a game a piece with a 5-4 victory. With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 4-9 in one run ballgames and 3-5 at home. The club has lost four-straight one-run contests. Their last win came on May 6 in a 10-9 triumph over Sugar Land. All five of Sugar Land’s runs came via the long ball.

(Box score, updated Pacific Coast League standings)