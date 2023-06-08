Local golf: Lobo Herron has memorable run — and memorable run-in — at U.S. Open qualifier

For Carson Herron, golf’s longest day started when the alarms went off around 5:45 a.m. Breakfast not long after that with Cole Nasby, a good friend and his caddy for the day. A quick drive over to The Lakes Golf and Country Club in Westerville, Ohio. Clubs unloaded by 6:45 a.m.

In other words, a perfectly normal start to a day known for wonderfully irregular finishes. Herron, an incoming junior for UNM men’s golf, made his way to the practice green and got some work in ahead of his 8 a.m. tee time.

The first sign Monday was a little different came when another caddy walked up and accidentally grabbed Herron’s bag along the edge of the green before realizing his mistake. That caddy, wearing black shorts and a white hat, then ambled over to the right bag. Not a big deal. That happens at qualifiers.

“(Nasby) realized that it was him,” Herron said. “Him” being Viktor Hovland, then a day removed from knocking out Denny McCarthy in a playoff to win the Memorial Tournament and caddying for a former teammate at Oklahoma State less than 24 hours later.

“Probably rusty caddying,” Herron said.

That’s golf’s longest day for you.

Herron was one of three current and former Lobos competing in final qualifying for the U.S. Open on Monday, colloquially known as golf’s longest day. Across 11 qualifying sites, 878 golfers played 36 holes each for a shot at one of 64 spots in the field at Los Angeles Country Club next week.

And for the first time, Herron was one of them. A 1-under 70 at the UNM Championship Course on May 2 pushed him through local qualifying to a final leg he was prepared to treat as just another tournament.

In that vein, Herron picked the two-course Columbus site off recommendations from other golfers and his familiarity with Midwest golf. The fans picked it because when there’s a combined $600 million in career earnings, 79 PGA Tour wins and just over 10,000 Tour starts scattered across a field of 103, a day on the links in central Ohio becomes just a touch more appealing.

“It was more chaotic than I thought it would be,” Herron said, referencing the crowds that flocked to come see Tour vets like Stewart Cink compete against amateurs and other pros alike.

Herron carded a 1-under 71 at The Lakes, a quiet name caught in the leaderboard’s endless middle after the first round. He and Nasby made the 17-minute drive on I-71 to Brookside Golf and Country Club, grabbing lunch just a few feet away from the Tour pro turned looper that grabbed his bag earlier — “which was insane,” Herron laughed.

The second round was a different story. Herron was more comfortable with the quicker, sloped greens at Brookside and it showed in the scores: four straight birdies to start the front nine. A bogey on No. 5. Then two straight birdies after.

All of a sudden, Herron had birdied seven of nine holes and was firmly in the mix for one of Columbus’ 11 spots to the Open at 7-under.

“I was really able to stay present and focused all day, didn’t get too far ahead of myself,” Herron said. “And I gave myself a pretty good chance coming down at the end.”

The back nine was a little different. He opened with a birdie but found himself grinding out pars as the cut line only went lower. A three-putt on No.16 marked his first bogey on the back nine, a major blow to his qualifying chances.

Herron isn’t much of a leaderboard watcher. Not when he’s playing for UNM or, as it turns out, in U.S. Open qualifiers. So when he walked up to No. 18, he simply asked an official scorer for the first time all day — well, where am I?

“He just said, ‘you might need a birdie,'” Herron recalled, “‘or you never know, just go right at it for eagle.'”

Herron parred No. 18 to end golf’s longest day at 6-under, two strokes back of forcing a playoff.

“Proud of how I played, how I grinded it out, fought hard to the end,” he said. “Gave me a lot of confidence knowing I can compete with these pros at, I guess, a pretty young age. Gonna work on building on this and thinking about this whenever I’m playing because it was a great confidence booster and learning experience.”