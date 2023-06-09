On the market: A property with “It’s all good, man” vibes

11124 Ventura NE, Albuquerque
Step into the world of Jimmy McGill as he slowly transforms into Saul Goodman — attorney for Walter White, Albuquerque’s most famous chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin — in these fourplexes in the Northeast Heights.
The three properties were used as a backdrop in the popular drama series “Better Call Saul,” in episodes one and two of season five.
McGill came up with his pseudonym in part due to the phrase, “It’s all good, man.” Here’s what’s good with this property:
Unlike its television appearance, this property is family-oriented with 12 total units, each on their own parcel with two bedrooms, one bathroom and washer and dryer hookups — 11 of them have been updated. Other renovations to the property include new roofs in 2018.
Price: $1,508,960
Year built: 1975
Fourplex size: 9,576 square feet
Lot size: 0.48 acres
Bedrooms: each unit has 2 bedrooms
Baths: each unit has 1 full bath