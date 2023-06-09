On the market: A property with “It’s all good, man” vibes

11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 11124 VENTURA PLACE NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 11 Next

Step into the world of Jimmy McGill as he slowly transforms into Saul Goodman — attorney for Walter White, Albuquerque’s most famous chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin — in these fourplexes in the Northeast Heights.

The three properties were used as a backdrop in the popular drama series “Better Call Saul,” in episodes one and two of season five.

McGill came up with his pseudonym in part due to the phrase, “It’s all good, man.” Here’s what’s good with this property:

Unlike its television appearance, this property is family-oriented with 12 total units, each on their own parcel with two bedrooms, one bathroom and washer and dryer hookups — 11 of them have been updated. Other renovations to the property include new roofs in 2018.

Price: $1,508,960

Year built: 1975

Fourplex size: 9,576 square feet

Lot size: 0.48 acres

Bedrooms: each unit has 2 bedrooms

Baths: each unit has 1 full bath