Fort Selden to mark 50 years as New Mexico historic site

Fort Selden is chock-full of history.

As early as 400 A.D. Native American farmers, the Mogollon, lived on the land in southern New Mexico.

In 1598, the area was known as Paraje Robledo a welcome paraje (campsite) on El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, or the Royal Road to the Interior Lands.

Fort Selden was established in April 1865 to bring peace to the region. Several of the units that served there were African-American only regiments referred to as Buffalo Soldiers.

Fort Selden was abandoned in 1891 as hostilities lessened and the needs of the military changed.

Today, ghostly adobe ruins are all that remain of Fort Selden offering visitors a glimpse of another time.

On July 1, the historic site will be celebrating its 50th year as part of the New Mexico Historic Site system.

“Five decades is a long time to keep watch over a cultural landmark,” says Patrick Moore, executive director of New Mexico Historic Sites. “We can find ourselves in these objects, in these walls. The staff and caretakers at the fort have done a fantastic job telling the many stories of this remarkable location.”

The celebration will have food and live music.

The Doña Ana County Historical Society — which played an important role in Fort Selden becoming a historic site — will join the festivities too, celebrating its 60th year as an organization.

“This is a time to stop and appreciate the place that we call Fort Selden,” says Rhonda Dass, manager of the southern NMHS region. “As we honor all of those who made it possible for us to take on the care of this historic place, I am so in awe of what has been entrusted to me, and the state of New Mexico, to preserve for future generations.”

Schedule of Events

6- 7 p.m. — Reception with live music, food, and beverages.

7 p.m. — Patrick Moore (Executive Director of NMHS) remarks on the history of NMDCA and NMHS.

7:20 p.m. — Jerry Wallace remarks on the history of Dona Ana County Historical Society.

7:45 p.m. — Rhonda Dass (Regional Manager of FSHS) and Alexandra McKinney (Instructional Coordinator) lead a tour on the history of FSHS.

8:30 p.m. — Cake cutting.