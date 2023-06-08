 Social Distortion postpones summer tour including Albuquerque date - Albuquerque Journal

Social Distortion postpones summer tour including Albuquerque date

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Social Distortion postponed its upcoming summer tour, which had an Albuquerque date. (Courtesy of Epitaph Records)

Legendary band Social Distortion is postponing its planned summer tour.

This includes a date at Revel ABQ on Aug. 8.

On Wednesday, the band announced the postponed due to the stage 1 tonsil cancer diagnosis of vocalist Mike Ness.

As he recovers from a recent surgery, the band is also temporarily halting the recording process of their eighth studio album.

The previously announced tour, set to kick off on June 30 with support from fellow California rockers The Bellrays, is now being rescheduled for future dates.

“We think that life is going to go according to our plan, but it has a way of saying “I don’t think so!,” Ness said in a statement. “In the midst of pre-production, I was diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer. I was feeling well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the very day before surgery. The band and I were so inspired and excited to lay down these tracks, which by the way sound … AWESOME!”

Ness said the recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy he needs.

“The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life,” Ness continued. “It breaks my heart to postpone tours, and this album release, but time is required to heal. I can’t thank our loyal fans enough who have been waiting so patiently for this. While it will take a little longer-I promise you that it will be delivered and it will exceed your expectations. I want you all to know that this has opened my eyes to a whole new struggle. I know it’s one that many of you or your loved ones have personally endured, and my heart goes out to you-because I now know what it’s like from this heavy experience.”

