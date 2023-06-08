 Crews work to extinguish fire in the Sandias - Albuquerque Journal

Crews work to extinguish fire in the Sandias

By ABQJournal News Staff

An image provided by the U.S. Forest Service points to where the Bear Canyon Fire is burning in the Sandia Wilderness of the Cibola National Forest. (Source: USFS)

Albuquerque residents may see some smoke on the westside of the Sandias as crews work to extinguish a fire in the Upper Bear Canyon in the Sandia Wilderness.

The Bear Canyon Fire, which was possibly sparked by a lightning strike, started around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cibola National Forest, according to Forest Service news release.

The agency said it’s burning in a rugged area of the wilderness.

Forest Service crews, including the Globe Hotshots, a severity engine from the Payette National Forest and Sandia Ranger District, are at the scene.

“The fire is estimated at 0.2 acres and is exhibiting minimal fire behavior,” the Forest Service said. “It is burning in brush and ponderosa pine. Crews will be assisted by a helicopter, which will deliver water blivets (water storage containers) for firefighting efforts.”

