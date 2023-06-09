Editorial: CYFD must learn from tragic failures, re-evaluate policies

We wish the latest case of mistreated children being returned to an abusive home was shocking.

Unfortunately, it’s not. It’s just the latest example of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department’s inability to protect vulnerable children and its overreliance on family reunification.

CYFD placed two of 25-year-old Gabriel Desoto’s children and two of his stepchildren in foster care with their grandparents after Desoto’s 6-week-old boy was brought to an Albuquerque hospital on Nov. 9 with broken ribs and a tear in his mouth doctors said was probably caused by a pacifier inserted with excessive force.

“I am highly concerned for abuse and neglect and feel that the child is at extremely high risk of death from further injury if she is placed back with (Desoto and the mother),” a doctor wrote in medical records.

Doctors examined three children living in Desoto’s home and found his 2-year-old stepdaughter also had broken ribs and a skull fracture. They determined all four children living in the home weren’t safe.

But the children were returned to Desoto’s home after he and the mother of the children didn’t show up for an interview with detectives in February. The abuse case was simply dismissed.

Police say the abuse soon resumed. On March 4, the 2-year-old stepdaughter was brought to the hospital again with a skull fracture and other injuries, while showing signs of malnutrition.

We wouldn’t know any of this if it weren’t for court records, because CYFD routinely cites the confidentiality of the state Children’s Code to shield its failures from the public.

But the agency’s failures have been exposed time and time again in police records and court cases. Here are some recent examples:

• The 2019 beating death of 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz, who was repeatedly physically and sexually abused until he was finally found dead in his mother’s apartment. Ten child abuse or neglect referrals were made to CYFD. His injuries included a bruised penis. Yet child welfare workers never filed for legal custody.

• The gruesome death of a 16-year-old disabled girl last summer. Detectives said the blind girl was so emaciated she looked 10 years old and her South Valley apartment was so filthy their shoes stuck to the floor. The poor girl’s neglect stretched back to 2016. Her mother was investigated seven times by CYFD prior to the girl’s death, and yet she was left to starve to death in her toddler-sized bed, supervised by a younger sister.

• State child welfare workers conducted multiple visits at a Texico home where children were repeatedly beaten by a kinship guardian and another women, and chained to their beds to keep them from eating at night. It’s unclear how long the torture, starvation, child abuse and neglect took place until State Police removed six children from the home last summer.

• After a 7-month-old Albuquerque boy with methamphetamine in his system suffocated in his home last year, we learned CYFD returned three older children between 1 and 3 years old, who also had methamphetamine in their systems, to the same meth den — twice.

• Just last month a 2-year-old girl was brought to an Albuquerque hospital dead from consuming fentanyl. The girl’s mother lost guardianship of an older son in 2014 because of her history of drug-related offenses dating back to 2001 and several years spent in prison for trafficking. The 2-year-old’s 6- and 8-year-old brothers were taken into CYFD custody only after their sister’s death.

Fault for these and other tragedies can’t just be laid at CYFD’s door. Police, school officials and other authorities also dropped the ball in many cases. But a common thread is CYFD and its repeated practice of returning or leaving children in dangerous homes.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has retained tight control over CYFD and quashed numerous reform attempts, needs to step up and ensure her agency closely examines its policies regarding drug use in the home and how long families stay on its radar, as well as prioritizing family reunification, because all are proving deadly time and again.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.