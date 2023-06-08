 In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 - May 21 - Albuquerque Journal

In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 – May 21

By ABQJournal News Staff

Every restaurant was in the green in the May 27-May 21 restaurant inspections, including Smith’s on Eubank.

GREEN

Smith’s, 5850 Eubank NE (May 31)

Hilton Garden Inn ABQ Uptown, 6510 Americas Parkway NE (May 31)

Fork and Fig, 6904 Menaul NE (May 30)

Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ, 3239 Girard NE (May 28)

Gourmet Doner Kebab, 6320 Zuni SE (May 28)

Tino’s Catering, 1441 Eubank NE (May 28)

The Eatery, 3500 Central SE (May 30)

Blaxican Cocina, 1601 4th St. NW (May 28)

Peace Pizza, 1601 4th St NW (May 28)

Kona Ice of ABQ, 6320 Zuni SE (May 30)

Sushi Rolls, 6500 Central SE (May 31)

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

For questions or concerns, please contact business editor John Leacock at jleacock@abqjournal.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 – May 21

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Security guard accused of stabbing resident at West Side ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man alleges he was staying ... The man alleges he was staying at the Westside Emergency Housing Center when he was stabbed three times by a contracted employee.
2
New Mexico rolls out education campaign for recreational marijuana ...
ABQnews Seeker
The first batch of billboards is ... The first batch of billboards is now going up around the state while TV, radio, print and digital advertisements will be running through the ...
3
Trump says he's been indicted in classified documents investigation; ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump said ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he's been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution ...
4
In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 - ...
ABQnews Seeker
Every restaurant was in the green ... Every restaurant was in the green in the May 27-May 21 restaurant inspections, including Smith's on Eubank.
5
State judge upholds NM secretary of state's authority to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge on Thursday rejected ... A state judge on Thursday rejected a challenge to Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's authority to determine whether New Mexico laws targeted for ...
6
Northbound I-25 closed at Jefferson after person fatally struck
ABQnews Seeker
Northbound Interstate 25 was shut down ... Northbound Interstate 25 was shut down at Jefferson Thursday afternoon after a driver fatally struck a person on the highway.
7
Crews work to extinguish fire in the Sandias
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque residents may see some smoke ... Albuquerque residents may see some smoke on the westside of the Sandias as crews work to extinguish a fire in the Upper Bear Canyon ...
8
Colorado's most destructive wildfire caused by embers from old ...
ABQnews Seeker
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Embers from ... BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Embers from a smoldering scrap wood fire set days earlier outside a home used by a Christian religious communal group ...
9
Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, CBRE highlight metro area’s diverse ...
ABQnews Seeker
"This report, updated annually, has become ... "This report, updated annually, has become one of our top economic development publications used to articulate our value proposition and market the region to ...