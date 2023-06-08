In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 – May 21

Every restaurant was in the green in the May 27-May 21 restaurant inspections, including Smith’s on Eubank.

GREEN

Smith’s, 5850 Eubank NE (May 31)

Hilton Garden Inn ABQ Uptown, 6510 Americas Parkway NE (May 31)

Fork and Fig, 6904 Menaul NE (May 30)

Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ, 3239 Girard NE (May 28)

Gourmet Doner Kebab, 6320 Zuni SE (May 28)

Tino’s Catering, 1441 Eubank NE (May 28)

The Eatery, 3500 Central SE (May 30)

Blaxican Cocina, 1601 4th St. NW (May 28)

Peace Pizza, 1601 4th St NW (May 28)

Kona Ice of ABQ, 6320 Zuni SE (May 30)

Sushi Rolls, 6500 Central SE (May 31)

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

