 Dogs and mail carriers really can get along: Here’s how - Albuquerque Journal

Dogs and mail carriers really can get along: Here’s how

By Gillian Barkhurst | Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier Dee Dee Molina demonstrates how to defend against a dog attack with a satchel. (Jon Austria/Journal)

There are few feuds as infamous as the dog and the mailman — and stats show there’s still work to be done on reaching a standing truce.

In 2022, more than 5,300 mail carriers in the country were attacked by dogs, 24 of which happened in New Mexico, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS city letter carrier Dee Dee Molina, who was bitten on the job, knows first hand how physically and psychologically damaging a dog attack can be.

“It’s very traumatizing. At one point I believed I had (post-traumatic stress disorder) from it,” Molina said. “Every time I heard a dog bark, I would jump.”

Molina urged dog owners Thursday at a press event marking Dog Bite Awareness Week to take preventative measures to keep both pets and postal workers safe.

Fourteen postal workers were attacked by dogs last year in Albuquerque, which was six fewer than in 2021. Houston ranked No. 1 with 57 attacks in 2022.

U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier Dee Dee Molina holds a satchel, horn, and dog spray— all defensive tools to protect against aggressive dogs. (Jon Austria/Journal)

Molina said the best way to keep your neighborhood’s letter carrier safe is by restraining your dog while the worker is present. Whether that’s keeping your dog on a leash, or putting them in another room, learning your carrier’s schedule can prevent injury for both parties.

Also, make sure your dog is properly restrained because, as Molina said, many attacks happen as dogs burst through screen doors unexpectedly, catching letter carriers off guard.

“No matter how sweet your dog is just put them in another room.” Molina said. “Make it safe so that we can do our job effectively and efficiently. And be safe and go home the way we came to work — in one piece.”

Whether the dog is a cute Chihuahua or a robust Rottweiler, Molina advised carriers to always remain cautious.

“Treat every animal as though they are dangerous because at a split second it might appear they’re friendly and then they turn on them and immediately bite.” Molina said.

Not only can a letter carrier be severely injured if a dog attacks, but because postal workers are required to carry dog spray to protect themselves, your pooch could get hurt, too. In the worst case scenario, she said, dogs that maul carriers may also be put down.

Additionally, if carriers feel unsafe because of aggressive animals, door-to-door delivery on that route will cease until the problem is resolved, USPS spokesperson Sherry Patterson said.

Though it took time, Molina was able to recover from the attack with the help of a furry friend.

“What helped me, which is kind of ironic, is that I ended up getting a dog.” Molina said, “I rescued a golden retriever pit mix.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Dogs and mail carriers really can get along: Here’s how

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump said ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump said Thursday that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a ...
2
Dogs and mail carriers really can get along: Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Postal officials urge dog owners to ... Postal officials urge dog owners to take steps to protect carriers on their routes
3
Filmed in ABQ, 'Flamin' Hot' tells the story of ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Flamin' Hot" begins streaming Friday, June ... "Flamin' Hot" begins streaming Friday, June 9, on Hulu and Disney+.
4
State judge upholds NM secretary of state's authority to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge on Thursday rejected ... A state judge on Thursday rejected a challenge to Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's authority to determine whether New Mexico laws targeted for ...
5
Security guard accused of stabbing resident at West Side ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man alleges he was staying ... The man alleges he was staying at the Westside Emergency Housing Center when he was stabbed three times by a contracted employee.
6
Northbound I-25 closed at Jefferson after person fatally struck
ABQnews Seeker
Northbound Interstate 25 was shut down ... Northbound Interstate 25 was shut down at Jefferson Thursday afternoon after a driver fatally struck a person on the highway.
7
APS Superintendent Scott Elder to step down at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Public Schools board is ... The Albuquerque Public Schools board is parting ways with Superintendent Scott Elder. 
8
New Mexico rolls out education campaign for recreational marijuana ...
ABQnews Seeker
The first batch of billboards is ... The first batch of billboards is now going up around the state while TV, radio, print and digital advertisements will be running through the ...
9
Corrugated sheets, digital printing manufacturer to expand presence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has ... Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has operations in Santa Teresa, says it has signed a lease to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its ...
10
In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 - ...
ABQnews Seeker
Every restaurant was in the green ... Every restaurant was in the green in the May 27-May 21 restaurant inspections, including Smith's on Eubank.