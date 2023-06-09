Dogs and mail carriers really can get along: Here’s how

There are few feuds as infamous as the dog and the mailman — and stats show there’s still work to be done on reaching a standing truce.

In 2022, more than 5,300 mail carriers in the country were attacked by dogs, 24 of which happened in New Mexico, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS city letter carrier Dee Dee Molina, who was bitten on the job, knows first hand how physically and psychologically damaging a dog attack can be.

“It’s very traumatizing. At one point I believed I had (post-traumatic stress disorder) from it,” Molina said. “Every time I heard a dog bark, I would jump.”

Molina urged dog owners Thursday at a press event marking Dog Bite Awareness Week to take preventative measures to keep both pets and postal workers safe.

Fourteen postal workers were attacked by dogs last year in Albuquerque, which was six fewer than in 2021. Houston ranked No. 1 with 57 attacks in 2022.

Molina said the best way to keep your neighborhood’s letter carrier safe is by restraining your dog while the worker is present. Whether that’s keeping your dog on a leash, or putting them in another room, learning your carrier’s schedule can prevent injury for both parties.

Also, make sure your dog is properly restrained because, as Molina said, many attacks happen as dogs burst through screen doors unexpectedly, catching letter carriers off guard.

“No matter how sweet your dog is just put them in another room.” Molina said. “Make it safe so that we can do our job effectively and efficiently. And be safe and go home the way we came to work — in one piece.”

Whether the dog is a cute Chihuahua or a robust Rottweiler, Molina advised carriers to always remain cautious.

“Treat every animal as though they are dangerous because at a split second it might appear they’re friendly and then they turn on them and immediately bite.” Molina said.

Not only can a letter carrier be severely injured if a dog attacks, but because postal workers are required to carry dog spray to protect themselves, your pooch could get hurt, too. In the worst case scenario, she said, dogs that maul carriers may also be put down.

Additionally, if carriers feel unsafe because of aggressive animals, door-to-door delivery on that route will cease until the problem is resolved, USPS spokesperson Sherry Patterson said.

Though it took time, Molina was able to recover from the attack with the help of a furry friend.

“What helped me, which is kind of ironic, is that I ended up getting a dog.” Molina said, “I rescued a golden retriever pit mix.”