Socorro businesses, locals brace for Bandidos funeral

SOCORRO — A funeral for a member of the Bandidos motorcycle club killed in a shootout in Red River over Memorial Day weekend is expected to draw 400 people — many of them fellow club members — to Socorro this weekend, according to the sheriff.

And like a scene out of an old Western, some of the local watering holes plan to close Friday and Saturday when outlaws ride into town.

That makes sense to Edward Padilla, who’s been cutting hair for more than 60 years and co-owns Edward’s Barber and Beauty Salon on California Street.

“In those cowboy movies, they go into a bar and just start shooting,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies said they are aware of the funeral and are monitoring the situation. There will be a strong police presence in the area over the weekend.

Many liquor establishments are expected to be closed because of the influx of bikers, said Socorro County Sheriff Lee Armijo. It wasn’t exactly clear what places would close and what would remain open throughout the weekend.

“We’re working together to make sure it goes off without any problems. And if there are problems, we’re going to be ready,” Armijo said in an interview.

The sheriff said he wouldn’t share any specific law enforcement tactics that police and deputies will deploy over the weekend.

He acknowledged it’s a situation he hasn’t encountered in his law enforcement career — advising businesses to close for a weekend because hundreds of people in a motorcycle group are rolling through town.

“I really think that they’re not coming into town to cause problems,” he said of the Bandidos. “They’re usually really low key. They don’t like attention.”

Rally shootout

Damian Breaux, 46, of Socorro, was one of two Bandidos who were killed during a shooting on a crowded and bustling Main Street during the height of the Red River Motorcycle Rally. The shooting was between Bandidos and the Waterdogs, a lesser known smaller motorcycle club in New Mexico.

Anthony Silva, 26, of Los Lunas, and Randy Sanchez, 46, of Albuquerque, were also killed in the shooting. Silva was a Bandido and Sanchez was a Waterdog, according to police. Five people also affiliated with the two motorcycle groups were shot and injured,

The shooting stemmed from a feud between the clubs, according to New Mexico State Police and court documents.

City officials in Red River and two other cities in New Mexico have canceled future motorcycle rallies.

In a case against one of the bikers who was arrested after the shooting, an FBI agent testified in court Monday that agency officials believe it’s likely the Bandidos would try to retaliate for the shooting.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely and have appropriate measures in place to address any risks that may arise, as well as manage traffic, and respond to any incidents that may occur,” NMSP officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email.

Talk of the town

Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker and other city officials declined to comment. But during a public meeting this week they discussed an “event” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the convention center that was going to bring hundreds of people to the town, which is about 75 miles south of Albuquerque and home to about 8,400 people. Several residents said Bhasker had relayed the same message about the funeral to them via text, which he often does with locals, they said.

New Mexico State Police said they are aware of the funeral services.

At El Camino Restaurant & Lounge on Thursday, diners talked about the upcoming weekend.

“It’s crazy, we’ve never been through this,” said Dora Lucero as she served up chile rellenos, taco salads and French toast.

A 45-year veteran bartender at the lounge attached to the restaurant, Lucero said she’s never heard of a bar closing for similar circumstances.

“We want it to be nice and cool and for everybody to behave,” she said. “But there’s always that little eerie feeling for that many bikers. So we just hope that it’s a peaceful ceremony”

One of Lucero’s customers, Bob Eveleth, worked as a bartender to put himself through New Mexico Tech in the 1960s. He said keeping bars closed may help ensure a calm weekend.

“But these guys are probably gonna be packing their own suds,” he said.

Eveleth said city officials announcing that hundreds of Bandidos or other motorcycle riders will descend on the town has been a topic of conversation.

“That puts a twist on the entire situation,” he said. “So you can understand why locals are kind of walking on eggshells.”

How will he spend his weekend?

“I’ll probably stay up on the hill,” he said.

Down the road at Edward’s, Padilla cut Manuel Chavez’s hair as they talked about the weekend. Chavez said he was hoping to see a strong State Police presence in the town.

“There’s not enough law enforcement in Socorro to take care of that,” he said.

But because the Bandidos were coming to town for a funeral, as opposed to a bike rally, they said it was likely the weekend would stay peaceful.

“I hope nothing happens,” Padilla said. “But I do want to see all those bikes.”

Armijo said State Police have taken a lead of sorts in planning for the funeral.

“We understand this event may cause concerns among community members, but the New Mexico State Police and our law enforcement partners are committed to maintaining public safety and are taking necessary measures to address any potential challenges,” Wilson said. “We ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or behavior to law enforcement.”

Breaux’s brothers

Breaux’s brother Ricky is 40 years old and has Down syndrome. And every day, first thing in the morning, Ricky would call his older brother Damian, said Adeo Joseph Breaux, the 38-year-old youngest child.

“Damian no matter what, no matter where he was, no matter what he was doing, he always picked up the phone,” Adeo said in an interview.

Adeo described himself as a nerd who likes barbershop harmony. He knew his brother Damian to be soft-spoken and big-hearted. Adeo said his older brother hid some parts of his life from his family.

“I don’t really know much about the Bandidos side of things, he did a really good job of keeping that from us,” Adeo said.

The town sheriff said he had met Damian Breaux many times.

“I didn’t know him, know him. But I had met him and I talked with him for years,” Armijo said. “I never had a bad thing to say about him. He was always positive.”

Several other people in the tight-knit town said they knew Breaux and his relatives, and all described them as friendly and kind.

Adeo said he and members of his immediate family aren’t invited to the funeral because of a family dispute.

Meanwhile, for five days after his brother’s death, Ricky kept waking up and calling his brother’s phone. Adeo said Ricky would wail when Damian didn’t pick up.

“Never in my life have I seen him cry like that over and over and over,” Adeo said. “I know he understands the finality of death. He doesn’t understand why it happened and what happened. And I’m trying the best to tell him that I don’t know. None of us do.”

