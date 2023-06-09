 Do-it-all Montes reaching a new level as Isotope hitter - Albuquerque Journal

Do-it-all Montes reaching a new level as Isotope hitter

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

Isotopes shortstop Coco Montes (11) dives back into first base as Sugar Land first baseman J.J. Matijevic (23) defends during Thursday night’s 6-3 win by the visiting Space Cowboys at Isotopes Park.

Robert Patrick Montes was born with a full head of hair. That is, until his mother decided to shave him bald.

And thus, the moniker “Coco” came to life.

“My grandfather gave me the nickname,” Montes said. “He’d call me ‘cocoliso.’ So it’d be like a funny way to call someone bald, and it just stuck.”

Loosely translated, “Coco” means coconut in Spanish. In 2023 minor league baseball terms, it’s synonymous with raking.

Heading into Thursday’s game against Sugar Land, the 26-year-old Albuquerque Isotopes infielder led the Pacific Coast League in hits (76) and runs (55). He also ranked in the top 10 in homers (12), RBIs (47) and batting average (.323).

Despite that success, it was a quiet night for the Topes and Montes, as he went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 6-3 loss to the Space Cowboys. Sugar Land plated five combined runs in the third and fourth innings to rally from a 2-0 deficit while holding Albuquerque to just four hits on the evening.

Montes has hit well at every level in the minor leagues, but he’s reached a new level this season in Albuquerque. He credits an offseason regimen that included winter league ball in Mexico and constant drilling back home in Miami for nearly three months.

“I made a couple adjustments to where I felt like I created a little more whip so my power has been a lot better this year,” he said. “I think I’m hitting the ball harder consistently. Things like that, adjustments at the plate, making sure I’m swinging at the right pitches. It’s a big thing for me.”

While the “Coco” moniker has followed Montes throughout his baseball career, don’t expect him to try to live up to the nickname when it comes to his appearance.

“No chance,” he said with a chuckle. “I have a lot of hair and hopefully I won’t be bald for a long time.”

Montes’ mane isn’t the only thing that’s looking complete these days. His all-around game is drawing rave reviews from within the organization. Yes, his offense is impressive, but his fielding and positional versatility could ultimately be his ticket to the next level.

“First and foremost, I want to say that we always know that he can hit,” said Albuquerque manager Pedro Lopez. “I think the one thing that has impressed me about him this year is his defensive play.

“He came up playing short, pretty much his whole career,” Lopez added. “Being able to swing to second base and third base, it’s kind of changed. I think this year he’s done a really good job turning double plays, positioning himself well. I think we’re starting to see the range a little more, not only at second but at short as well … If he keeps doing what he’s doing to this point, hopefully he can get a promotion to the big leagues. That will make it easy for the (manager Bud Black) in Denver. They can actually play him in different positions and he’s gonna be good at it.”

This season, Montes, who grew up idolizing Red Sox standout Nomar Garciaparra, has logged 33 games at second base, 19 at shortstop and five at third. He’s even been working behind the scenes to expand that skill set.

“I’ve been working a lot in the outfield,” he said. “I haven’t played any games out there. But I’m starting to get comfortable from (batting practice) reads. I’m waiting on my chance.”

It’s that dedication to his craft that draws effusive praise from Lopez.

“I don’t think there’s one guy out there that outworks Coco. He’s out there early every day working on his hitting, working on his defense. He’s just doing those little things,” Lopez said. “I think that’s what’s special about him … He’s a quiet leader. He’s just a good kid to have around.”

‘TOPES FRIDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m.,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Hat giveaway, first 3,000 fans

PROBABLES: Space Cowboys RHP Kyle McGowin (1-1, 6.38) vs. Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (2-4, 6.91)

THURSDAY: RHP Jairo Solis checked the host Albuquerque Isotopes on two runs and three hits over six innings as visiting Sugar Land won 6-3 in the third game of the scheduled six-game series. (Box score here) The Isotopes led 2-0 two batters in on a two-run homer by Jimmy Herron, but Solis was in command the rest of the way. Quincy Hamilton hit his third homer in two games for Sugar Land. The Isotopes were held to just four hits, and C Brian Serven saw an 11-game hitting streak end.

(Updated Pacific Coast League standings)

 

