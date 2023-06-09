Lobo Mazza-Downie runs to All-America status at NCAA Championship meet

AUSTIN, Texas — University of New Mexico runner Amelia Mazza-Downie finished fourth on Thursday night in the women’s 10,000-meter final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

Mazza-Downie, a junior from Melbourne, Australia, covered the distance in 32 minutes, 51.90 seconds and is a first-team All-American. The winner was Everlyn Kemboi of Utah Valley, giving her school its first ever national title.

Meanwhile, three Lobos qualified for Saturday’s event finals based on performances in Thursday’s heats. Elise Thorner ran seventh fastest in women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase heats in 9:51.56 and is one of 12 qualifiers into Saturday’s final. So is her teammate Maisie Grace (11th, 9:52.14).

Also, Abbe Goldstein qualified from her women’s 1,500-meter heat (4:10.81) with the sixth best time into Saturday’s final.

On Wednesday, UNM freshman Lokesh Sathyanathan (25 feet, 1¾ inches) took 15th and teammate Jake Burley 18th (24-9) in the men’s long jump finals. Awet Yohannes ran his steeplechase heat in 8 minutes, 57.86 seconds and did not advance to the final. Jovahn Williamson (45.78) in the men’s 400 and the UNM 4×400 relay team (3:06.04) also ran and did not advance.