 GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging network - Albuquerque Journal

GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network

By Tom Krisher / Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s extensive charging network beginning early next year.

In addition, GM will adopt Tesla’s connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station.

GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla’s roughly 17,000 chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Tesla’s connector the industry standard. GM CEO Mary Barra and her Tesla counterpart, Elon Musk, made the announcement Thursday during a Twitter Spaces conversation.

Their discussion comes two weeks after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford’s electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla’s EV-charging network, the largest in the nation. Farley also said Ford would switch to Tesla’s connector rather than go with the connector used by the rest of the industry.

At the opening bell Friday, shares of Tesla Inc. jumped 6% to hit a new high for the year. General Motors Co. rose 3%, and Ford Motor Co. rose 2%.

At first, GM and Ford EV owners will need an adapter to hook into the Tesla stations, which have their own connector. But both GM and Ford will switch to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard connector starting with new EVs produced in 2025.

Tesla has about 17,000 Supercharger stations in the U.S. There are about 54,000 public charging stations in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy, but many charge much more slowly than the Tesla stations.

“Like Ford, we see this as an opportunity to expand access to charging,” Barra said, adding that GM hopes the rest of the industry will move to the Tesla charging connector, which is different from the CCS connector used on most other EVs.

Musk said that GM and Tesla vehicles would have an even playing field at the charging stations.

“We will provide support equally to both,” he said. “The most important thing is we advance the electric vehicle revolution.”

Financial details of the agreement between the two companies were not released Thursday, but GM spokesman Darryll Harrison said GM isn’t paying Tesla.

“Tesla will get better utilization of their network and all the new charging revenue, which will help them expand the network further,” Harrison said. “There are other opportunities both companies can take advantage of as a result of the agreement.”

Details of how customers would gain access are still being worked out. GM EV owners may have to pay a monthly charge to access Tesla’s charging network, or they could pay for each use. Current GM owners probably will need to buy the adapter, Harrison said.

Tesla’s supercharger network is a huge competitive advantage for the company based in Austin, Texas, which sells more EVs than anyone else in the U.S. Chargers often are located near freeways to enable long trips, where most fast-charging plugs are needed, and generally they’re more reliable than other networks.

But opening access to EVs from GM and Ford, which rank a distant second and third in U.S. EV sales, will make it easier for those owners to charge while traveling. It also could rankle some Tesla owners who already are jockeying for space at some of the busier Supercharger stations, largely in California.

Barra said joining Tesla’s network would almost double the number of chargers available to GM electric vehicle owners.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking at what’s best for our customers,” Barra said. “We aren’t the only company that comes up with good ideas.”

Mike Austin, an electric vehicles analyst for Guidehouse Insights, said GM joining the Tesla network is a huge step toward making Tesla’s connector the industrywide standard.

“It seems like there’s a lot of momentum going the way of the North American Charging Standard, for sure,” he said.

If other large EV makers such as Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen and Nissan, also switch connectors, Tesla would get a large amount of revenue from its chargers, Austin said.

Still, Tesla appears to be holding back at least part of its network for use only by Tesla owners, he said. The risk, he said, is that Tesla owners could have to wait for access to a plug.

“Tesla owners are used to not having to wait,” he said.

The Tesla connector and cord are much lighter and easier to handle than the CCS system used by the rest of the auto industry, Austin said.

Earlier this year, the White House announced that at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network would be available to non-Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2024. But the rollout thus far has been slow.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, lifted by ...
Most Recent Biz News
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares mostly ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of ...
2
In the green: Restaurant inspections for May 27 - ...
ABQnews Seeker
Every restaurant was in the green ... Every restaurant was in the green in the May 27-May 21 restaurant inspections, including Smith's on Eubank.
3
Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, CBRE highlight metro area’s diverse ...
ABQnews Seeker
"This report, updated annually, has become ... "This report, updated annually, has become one of our top economic development publications used to articulate our value proposition and market the region to ...
4
Corrugated sheets, digital printing manufacturer to expand presence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has ... Franklin Mountain Packaging, which already has operations in Santa Teresa, says it has signed a lease to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its ...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares slip following technology selloff ...
Most Recent Biz News
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares fell ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares fell Thursday after heavy selling of big-name tech stocks pushed benchmarks lower on Wall Street. Markets declined across the ...
6
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve ...
Most Recent Biz News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Don't call it ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Don't call it a 'pause.' When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to leave interest rates alone ...
7
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed as Wall St ...
Most Recent Biz News
BANGKOK (AP) -- Asian shares were ... BANGKOK (AP) -- Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after a day of listless trading on Wall Street in the absence of market-moving data. China ...
8
Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply. It could mean ...
More News
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Saudi Arabia ... FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to prop up ...
9
New Mexico's largest credit union Nusenda moves to expand ...
ABQnews Seeker
Once complete, the addition of Western ... Once complete, the addition of Western Heritage's branches - it has one in Las Cruces, one in Deming and four in El Paso - ...