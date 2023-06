Police found a man who had been fatally shot in a vehicle outside a park in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 11 a.m. to a shooting at Taylor Park, near Indian School and Pennsylvania NE.

“An adult male was discovered this morning inside a vehicle in the area of Taylor Park,” he said. “The victim was determined to be deceased, and detectives were called out to start an investigation.”