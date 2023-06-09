Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit ‘reset’ on career in 2026

Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight.

On Thursday, it was reported that he is retiring from acting in 2026.

The award-winning “Breaking Bad” actor took to Instagram to clear the confusion up on Friday.

“I am not retiring,” he says in the post. “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. … I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things.”

Cranston goes on to say he will spend time with his wife, Robin, who he’s been married to for 34 years. The couple will spend time together in a way that the last 25 years hasn’t allowed as his career has flourished.

The time will allow himself to “reset” his career.

“I’ve had such an unbelievable ride over two decades — with playing characters on TV, films and on stage that I could only have dreamt about … until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.”

Cranston plans to unplug from social media and step away from the film and TV industry. During that time he will “dive into the classic novels that I’ve always promised myself I would read.”

Before he hits reset, he has several films coming out and he’s producing a few stories for TV and plans a return to Broadway.

“I never take my good fortune for granted,” Cranston continued in the post. “I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of your well … and I’ll see you down the road. Love, Bryan.”

Cranston’s profile rose quickly as he played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” During his time filming in New Mexico, he’s always given back to the community — often at the helm of charity softball games that benefitted Wounded Warriors.