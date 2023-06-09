 Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit 'reset' on career in 2026 - Albuquerque Journal

Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit ‘reset’ on career in 2026

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Walter White, played by actor Bryan Cranston, from the pilot episode of “Breaking Bad.” Cranston says he is not retiring from the film and TV industry. (Doug Hyun/AMC)

Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight.

On Thursday, it was reported that he is retiring from acting in 2026.

The award-winning “Breaking Bad” actor took to Instagram to clear the confusion up on Friday.

“I am not retiring,” he says in the post. “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. … I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things.”

Cranston goes on to say he will spend time with his wife, Robin, who he’s been married to for 34 years. The couple will spend time together in a way that the last 25 years hasn’t allowed as his career has flourished.

Bryan Cranston smiles at the cheering crowd before the host Albuquerque Isotopes took on Las Vegas Saturday night at Isotopes Park. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The time will allow himself to “reset” his career.

“I’ve had such an unbelievable ride over two decades — with playing characters on TV, films and on stage that I could only have dreamt about … until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.”

Cranston plans to unplug from social media and step away from the film and TV industry. During that time he will “dive into the classic novels that I’ve always promised myself I would read.”

Before he hits reset, he has several films coming out and he’s producing a few stories for TV and plans a return to Broadway.

“I never take my good fortune for granted,” Cranston continued in the post. “I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of your well … and I’ll see you down the road. Love, Bryan.”

Cranston’s profile rose quickly as he played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” During his time filming in New Mexico, he’s always given back to the community — often at the helm of charity softball games that benefitted Wounded Warriors.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit ‘reset’ on career in 2026

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Bryan Cranston not retiring, will hit 'reset' on career ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bryan Cranston is setting the record ... Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight. On Thursday, it was reported that he is retiring from acting in 2026. The award-winning 'Breaking Bad' ...
2
Man found shot to death inside vehicle near Uptown
ABQnews Seeker
Police found a man who had ... Police found a man who had been fatally shot in a vehicle outside a park in Northeast Albuquerque.
3
Paseo eastbound, Friday Morning crash causes delays
ABQnews Seeker
A crash on Paseo Del Norte ... A crash on Paseo Del Norte NE, eastbound near the Interstate 25 south on-ramp has closed the right lane.
4
New Mexico Finance Authority launches program to rehabilitate homes
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Finance Authority launches ... New Mexico Finance Authority launches program to rehabilitate homes.
5
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that ...
ABQnews Seeker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Florida Gov. ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recruiters set their sights on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Texas border city of El ...
6
Vara bringing a taste of Spain with its Tinto ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2020 vintage of Tinto Especial ... The 2020 vintage of Tinto Especial focuses on Spanish influences from the Catalonia region.
7
Singer-songwriter Logan Ledger to open for Vincent Neil Emerson
ABQnews Seeker
Logan Ledger's upcoming album, "Golden State" ... Logan Ledger's upcoming album, "Golden State" is due out on Sept. 8, but he's hitting the road opening for Vincent Neil Emerson.
8
Colorado's most destructive wildfire caused by embers from old ...
ABQnews Seeker
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Embers from ... BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Embers from a smoldering scrap wood fire set days earlier outside a home used by a Christian religious communal group ...
9
Documentary looks at the crucial role libraries play in ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Library Stories: Books on the Backroads" ... "Library Stories: Books on the Backroads" will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on New Mexico PBS.