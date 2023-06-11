 Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off - Albuquerque Journal

Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off

By Sen. Bill Tallman / former city manager, albuquerque democrat

Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque

Having enjoyed a wonderful and satisfying 35-year career as a city manager (in Moline, Illinois, New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Norwich, Connecticut), I am compelled to comment on the ongoing debate and discussion regarding the possibility of Albuquerque changing to a city manager/council form of government.

As University of New Mexico Professor Timothy Krebs noted in his op-ed May 18, even though most cities have adopted the city manager/council form of government, 57% of cities over 500,000 in population have chosen to be governed by the mayor/council form of government. This is due to the fact that a strong mayor might be in a better position to bring together all the factions, cultures and divisions that exist in large cities that tend to be more diverse than medium and small cities.

However, the downside to the mayor/council form of government is it is less likely a city will elect a mayor who is a good executive versus hiring a city manager who is a trained professional manager with experience and a proven track record. Furthermore, studies and surveys have shown the city manager form of governance is more efficient, resulting in more bang for the citizen’s taxpayer dollars.

The city manager form of government certainly has worked well in the fast-growing and thriving southwest cities of Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nevada, Colorado Springs and Phoenix. For example, 15 years ago, Phoenix was named the best-managed city in a worldwide survey. Being a city with a city manager/council form of government surely played an important factor in receiving such recognition.

No matter what form of government a city chooses to govern itself, it is important to keep in mind the most important factor in determining how well a city performs is the leadership and executive qualities of the top officials. Competent, experienced and well-qualified leaders will always trump the organizational structure. In other words, excellent leadership will overcome a poorly structured organization; however, the opposite is not true.

While a change in the form of city government will far outlast the current administration, the current administration is a relevant example of these points. Mayor Tim Keller has not been an excellent administrator/executive/manager for three reasons: He micro-managers some, but not all, of his department heads; he doesn’t conduct a nationwide or even a regional search for the best and brightest department heads; and he is not focused on long-term strategic planning, as evidenced in part by his frequent public announcements of yet another new direction he wants to take regarding the homeless issue.

Serving as a big city mayor is a very difficult and highly visible position that engenders much criticism since the services provided by cities directly impact its citizens more than county or state government. This helps to explain why few big city mayors are successful in seeking higher office.

Finally, to those city councilors who are opposed to placing the question on the November ballot I would ask, why not let the voters decide after a vigorous and thorough public debate?

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Anti-abortion laws divide communities, hurt patients
From the newspaper
OPINION: Anti-abortion ordinances damage medical community's ... OPINION: Anti-abortion ordinances damage medical community's trust in local government.
2
Albuquerque's first broadband program manager preaches message of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and ... Catherine Nicolaou's advocacy for broadband and her ability to preach the message of its importance led to her current position: the city of Albuquerque's ...
3
Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off
From the newspaper
OPINION: A mayor/council form of government ... OPINION: A mayor/council form of government lacks a professional city manager with administrative experience and a proven record.
4
Citizens should choose who heads local government
From the newspaper
OPINION: Residents know who is accountable ... OPINION: Residents know who is accountable in a mayor-council form of government.
5
Talk of the Town: ABQ's 'strong mayor' system hasn't ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: "Strong mayor" form of government ... OPINION: "Strong mayor" form of government didn't hold back Albuquerque growth.
6
ABQ police killed a man wielding nail clippers and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials determined officers followed policy that ... Officials determined officers followed policy that force must be reasonable, necessary and minimal when they shot and killed Jesus Crosby in November 2022. But ...
7
'All life should be valued': Volunteers rush to save ...
Fetch!
So far, rescuers have saved 107 ... So far, rescuers have saved 107 animals since the dam's collapse
8
Artist Robin Jones combines portraits with environmental themes, adding ...
ABQnews Seeker
Robin Jones favors portraits of women ... Robin Jones favors portraits of women and girls paired with environmental themes, highlighted by 24-karat gold leaf.
9
A trio of choruses musically explore the history of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus ... The New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus will join the Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus in the Southwest premier of "To Shiver ...