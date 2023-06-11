Putting trained professionals in charge can pay off

Having enjoyed a wonderful and satisfying 35-year career as a city manager (in Moline, Illinois, New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Norwich, Connecticut), I am compelled to comment on the ongoing debate and discussion regarding the possibility of Albuquerque changing to a city manager/council form of government.

As University of New Mexico Professor Timothy Krebs noted in his op-ed May 18, even though most cities have adopted the city manager/council form of government, 57% of cities over 500,000 in population have chosen to be governed by the mayor/council form of government. This is due to the fact that a strong mayor might be in a better position to bring together all the factions, cultures and divisions that exist in large cities that tend to be more diverse than medium and small cities.

However, the downside to the mayor/council form of government is it is less likely a city will elect a mayor who is a good executive versus hiring a city manager who is a trained professional manager with experience and a proven track record. Furthermore, studies and surveys have shown the city manager form of governance is more efficient, resulting in more bang for the citizen’s taxpayer dollars.

The city manager form of government certainly has worked well in the fast-growing and thriving southwest cities of Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nevada, Colorado Springs and Phoenix. For example, 15 years ago, Phoenix was named the best-managed city in a worldwide survey. Being a city with a city manager/council form of government surely played an important factor in receiving such recognition.

No matter what form of government a city chooses to govern itself, it is important to keep in mind the most important factor in determining how well a city performs is the leadership and executive qualities of the top officials. Competent, experienced and well-qualified leaders will always trump the organizational structure. In other words, excellent leadership will overcome a poorly structured organization; however, the opposite is not true.

While a change in the form of city government will far outlast the current administration, the current administration is a relevant example of these points. Mayor Tim Keller has not been an excellent administrator/executive/manager for three reasons: He micro-managers some, but not all, of his department heads; he doesn’t conduct a nationwide or even a regional search for the best and brightest department heads; and he is not focused on long-term strategic planning, as evidenced in part by his frequent public announcements of yet another new direction he wants to take regarding the homeless issue.

Serving as a big city mayor is a very difficult and highly visible position that engenders much criticism since the services provided by cities directly impact its citizens more than county or state government. This helps to explain why few big city mayors are successful in seeking higher office.

Finally, to those city councilors who are opposed to placing the question on the November ballot I would ask, why not let the voters decide after a vigorous and thorough public debate?