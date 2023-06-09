Executive order authorizes up to $100,000 in state funding to address Farmington shooting trauma

SANTA FE — With Farmington still reeling from a daytime mass shooting last month that left four people dead, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales has signed an executive order freeing up $100,000 in state funds for community mental health services.

The order was issued Thursday by the lieutenant governor, who is serving as acting governor since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is currently on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands on a belated honeymoon trip.

But the Democratic governor said the funding is part of a pledge she made to Farmington city leaders that her administration will keep providing resources to help the city heal from the May 15 shooting.

“While the wider public’s attention shifts after just a week or two, the trauma left behind by these tragedies in communities is long-lasting, and it’s critical we support them throughout the entire recovery process,” Lujan Grisham said in a Friday statement.

Three individuals were killed when an 18-year-old Farmington High School senior lived opened fire with an AR-15 on vehicles driving down a residential street. Just 10 minutes after the first shots were fired, the shooter died in a shootout with four Farmington Police officers.

The random incident has raised questions about mental health issues and New Mexico’s gun laws, but city leaders have also cited lingering emotional and financial strains.

“The release of these funds will be put to their best use in support of our community’s ongoing mental health needs and our public safety operations,” Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in a statement

In addition to mental health counseling, the funding will also be available for spending on other unspecified expenditures to ensure the public health and safety.

But the dollars will be administered by the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which was directed under the order to create a funding criteria for requests.

The order also authorizes the New Mexico National Guard to be mobilized for support missions, though it does not stipulate that happen.

Under state law, the governor is authorized to issue executive orders that can contain appropriations of up to $750,000 per order. The authority was used last year by Lujan Grisham to authorize nearly $60 million in emergency funds for firefighting efforts in seven different counties, as wildfires raged across New Mexico.