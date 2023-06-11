Citizens should choose who heads local government

Checks and balances and the separation of powers are some of the hallmarks of American democracy – and are part of what makes our nation strong and resilient. Which is why I read with great interest the proposal by Albuquerque City Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout to change the city government from a mayor-council form to a council-manager form. This would be unwise for the city. The current form of governance, in which the citizens get to choose the head of their city government, is more democratic and allows for more direct accountability to the voters.

In a council-manager form of government, like that proposed, an unelected city manager is chosen by the City Council to run city government. The City Council is a political body, and rightfully so, as they are chosen by the voters in each of the nine council districts to represent their interests. Contrary to what some claim, however, an appointed city manager will bring less stability to city government. As we have seen over the years, there have been political coalitions within the City Council that sometimes work well together and other times not so much. With council terms staggered and elections every two years, the city manager would likely face shifting demands from the council as political priorities change. If the city manager is perceived to be an impediment to the council’s will, the City Council has the authority to remove them. This kind of instability in the senior-most position in city government does not lend itself to consistency in the policies and services needed to address the complex problems of a city the size of Albuquerque.

In the current form of government, residents of Albuquerque know who is accountable for the successes and failures of their city. As such, mayors must be more responsive to people in the community. Under the council-manager form, the city manager is accountable to the City Council rather than the voters. I speak from experience in saying that trying to please multiple bosses in no way removes politics from the efficient running of city government. There is a much higher likelihood that important decisions impacting the city will be made in an open and transparent manner when the mayor and council must negotiate differing political agendas than if only the city council and their handpicked administrator are involved.

The current mayor-council form is based on vital American traditions of self-governance – separation of powers, checks and balances, and voter accountability. For example, the mayor may veto legislation that the mayor believes is not in the best interests of the city. Conversely, the council can override a mayor’s veto if it can obtain enough votes. These checks and balances are important features of American democracy that should not be lightly discarded.

I urge the City Council to reflect on the underlying values inherent in any form of government before rushing to suggest changes. Certainly, city governance can be more efficient, but accomplishing that does not require changing the form of government.