Talk of the Town: ABQ’s ‘strong mayor’ system hasn’t hurt economy

IN THE Sunday, June 4, Journal, Councilor (Louie) Sanchez arguing for a “weak-mayor” system claimed that prior to the introduction of the “strong mayor” system, Albuquerque and Phoenix were in a “friendly competition” as to who was going to be the economic driver of the Southwest. The councilor seems to claim Albuquerque lost that competition because it went to a “strong mayor” system. The data does not support his claims. In 1970, the population of Phoenix was 581,562; the population of Albuquerque was 243,751. Clearly, Phoenix in 1970 was already established as the major economic center.

In the half century since, Albuquerque has more than doubled its population and in the 2020 census had 564,648 residents. Incidentally, in 1970, Albuquerque was the 58th largest city in the nation; by 2020, Albuquerque was the 32nd largest city in the nation. It would appear that we in Albuquerque have done well in terms of population growth when compared to other cities in the nation.

Perhaps the councilor confused Phoenix with Tucson. We have for decades had a population similar to that of Tucson.

Dave Abrams, Albuquerque